IT’S TRUE WHATEVER PN-PAS-MAHATHIR & THEIR LOYALISTS SPIN – THE PEOPLE’S ‘MOOD’ TOWARDS ANWAR & UNITY GOVT IS BECOMING MORE POSITIVE BY THE DAY – EVEN SKY-ROCKETING PRICES OF MANY GOODS HAVE EASED A BIT AS INFLATION SLOWS TO 3.4%

The PH communications director says the coalition is devising a suitable strategy to approach young voters in the upcoming state elections.

However, he said this was not the time for the government to be complacent and to get carried away.

“This is our time to work hard not only to boost economic growth but also to immediately solve the people’s problems.

“The statistics department also found that the country’s inflation rate eased to 3.4%, which means that the government’s measures to control the price increase has succeeded,” he told reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception at Istana Negara here today.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Aidilfitri reception, which was also attended by Anwar and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Asked about the preparations for the upcoming six state elections, Fahmi said the coalition was devising a suitable strategy to approach young voters.

“We need to formulate a strategy based on location so that we can convey our message to them. We understand that different groups require a different communication strategy,” he said.

The six states – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu – had agreed to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies in the last two weeks of June to pave the way for simultaneous state elections. FMT