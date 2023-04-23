MYSTERIOUS OR NOT, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT ZAHID’S HOUSE

KAJANG: A fire broke out at the home of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Saturday (April 22).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Morni Mamat said the fire occurred inside a room where cats were kept at his private residence at Country Heights, Kajang.

“We received a call at around 1.30pm and sent personnel together with a fire engine and a water tanker. They arrived at the scene and found that a Class A fire broke out at the two-storey house,” he said when contacted.

He said the fire destroyed about 15% of the room.

ANN

.