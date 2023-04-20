EXACTLY! UNTIL NOW, KA SIONG & CO ARE TOTAL HYPOCRITES – ‘WHY WAS MCA SILENT WHEN 1MDB WAS PLUNDERED BY NAJIB’

KUALA LUMPUR: A DAP leader has struck back at MCA’s call in urging Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar to go on immediate leave pending the completion of a graft probe on his officers.

Kepong member of parliament Lim Lip Eng asked MCA why the party did not do the same when former Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak was embroiled in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal both locally and abroad.

He said that MCA should have urged Najib, who is a former prime minister, to go on leave.

“Why was MCA not only silent when the sovereign wealth fund was plundered by Najib, but gave him unreserved support to rule the country (then)?” he told an online news portal today.

Lim was responding to MCA publicity bureau chief Mike Chong Yew Chuan’s statement today in which he called for Sivakumar to be placed on leave while awaiting for the conclusion of the MACC probe in order to protect the unity government’s image.

Lim also echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s position on the matter as the latter had said that there was no reason for Sivakumar to resign from his post since he was only being investigated and not yet charged for any offence.