EXACTLY! UNTIL NOW, KA SIONG & CO ARE TOTAL HYPOCRITES – ‘WHY WAS MCA SILENT WHEN 1MDB WAS PLUNDERED BY NAJIB’

KUALA LUMPUR: A DAP leader has struck back at MCA’s call in urging Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar to go on immediate leave pending the completion of a graft probe on his officers.
Kepong member of parliament Lim Lip Eng asked MCA why the party did not do the same when former Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak was embroiled in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal both locally and abroad.
He said that MCA should have urged Najib, who is a former prime minister, to go on leave.
“Why was MCA not only silent when the sovereign wealth fund was plundered by Najib, but gave him unreserved support to rule the country (then)?” he told an online news portal today.
Lim was responding to MCA publicity bureau chief Mike Chong Yew Chuan’s statement today in which he called for Sivakumar to be placed on leave while awaiting for the conclusion of the MACC probe in order to protect the unity government’s image.
MCA leader urges Sivakumar to go on leave to preserve integrity of unity government
KUALA LUMPUR: MCA today urged Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar to go on immediate leave pending the completion of the graft probe on his two senior officers and one of his private secretaries.
Party publicity bureau chief Mike Chong Yew Chuan said such a move by the minister would help to preserve the integrity of the unity government.
He said this needed to be done because the ongoing probe led to Sivakumar being called in by MACC for questioning over the suspected graft involving migrant worker approvals.
“Considering the arrest of two of Sivakumar’s senior officers and one of his private secretaries recently, he should rightfully go on leave for the time being to avoid jeopardising the unity government’s image.
“As members of the unity government, Sivakumar and his colleagues in DAP should understand that the image of the unity government is directly linked to the current state of affairs – the image of DAP ministers and of DAP MPs will affect the public’s perception of the government.
He also pointed out a scenario in the past when the unity government appointed a leader with ongoing court cases as a minister, which drew criticism from the public.
Chong said MCA was concerned that the probes on Sivakumar’s officers would further affect the image of the unity government.
“Therefore, we reiterate that Human Resources Minister Sivakumar should go on leave for the time being to give his full cooperation to MACC and the police,” he said.
On April 13, two aides of Sivakumar and a recruitment agent were arrested by the MACC in connection with a case involving the quota for foreign worker recruitment, which is under the purview of the Human Resources Ministry.
A day later, MACC arrested Sivakumar’s private secretary.
Sivakumar has since suspended the three suspects.
When speaking exclusively to the NST on Tuesday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the recent swoop on corrupt practices involving the recruitment of foreign workers was the start of more to come.
He said more corruption cases involing high-profile names would be exposed in one or two months.
NST
