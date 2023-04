KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two Malaysian enforcers who had been stationed at the High Commission in Bangladesh, according to sources.

The sources also said the commission has frozen at least 20 bank accounts and assets valued at RM3.1 million linked to the syndicate.

The sources added that the investigation was over the issuance of visas both for tourists and workers from Bangladesh to enter Malaysia.

Both enforcers were believed to have been arrested upon arriving in Malaysia. MM