FROM ‘MENU RAHMAH’ TO ‘TOL RAHMAH’ & NOW, ‘CUTI RAHMAH’? – OMG! ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR MOCKED FOR THIRD-WORLD MENTALITY AFTER DECLARING UNNECESSARY DAY-OFF AT A TIME WHEN MALAYSIANS NEED TO WORK EVER HARDER – INDEED, WHY NOT ‘EVERYDAY HOLIDAY’ IF THAT’S ALL THAT IS NEEDED FOR ANWAR TO WIN THE HEARTS & MINDS OF VOTERS!

FROM 'MENU RAHMAH' TO 'TOL RAHMAH' & NOW, 'CUTI RAHMAH'? – 'TIN KOSONG' ANWAR MOCKED FOR THIRD-WORLD MENTALITY AFTER DECLARING UNNECESSARY DAY-OFF
Stop pampering Malaysians with extra public holidays
The year 2010 was the year when Malaysia won the Suzuki Cup for the first and only time. Najib Abdul Razak, the prime minister then, declared a public holiday.
Wow! A national public holiday was suddenly declared after we won the Suzuki Cup – a football tournament at the Southeast Asian level. This was already a big deal for us. Seriously, how low can we go?
After the celebrations, Malaysia never won the cup again while Thailand won seven times and tiny Singapore, on four occasions. We, Malaysians, seem to excel in celebrating and being merry and after that, we forget how to play football.
I wish to remind our so-called leaders that is what is known as third world mentality, in case they are unaware.
It was an unnecessary public holiday, whichever way you look at it. I believe many were aware that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision by Najib, a known football fan and a Manchester United diehard.
What will we think of next? Had Lee Chong Wei won the gold in the Rio Olympics in 2016, would a public holiday also be declared – maybe for three consecutive days as the Olympics is a world-class event, much more prestigious than the Suzuki Cup?
When Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar last month, I was holding my breath.
Happily, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is no Hollywood buff, and I was greatly relieved that we did not get another insignificant and unnecessary public holiday.
Another prime minister other than Anwar could possibly have acted differently.
Don’t go overboard
Do not misunderstand. I also think that we have good reasons to celebrate our victories and achievements but let us not go overboard. There are other ways to showcase our national pride and joy as well as to encourage Malaysians to excel in their chosen professions.
What I’m driving at is that we already have more than enough official public holidays and that the insignificant and unnecessary public holidays, such as the Suzuki Cup holiday, should be avoided.
I’ve counted 18 gazetted public holidays for 2023 which are mainly for religious occasions and cultural festivities. Add in those observed by the individual states such as the ruler’s/head of state’s birthday and that’s quite a lot.
Every employee whether in the public or private sectors is entitled to between eight and 24 days of annual leave; the top brass will possibly get more.
Why would I consider the prime minister’s declaration of an extra public holiday over Hari Raya as unnecessary?
This is why.
Speaking from experience, it is only sensible for a department head to get his team to plan their annual leave way ahead.
I used to manage an editorial team and journalists are also expected to work on public holidays and weekends. We are one of the forgotten “essential services” arms, much like the police, army, doctors, nurses, pilots, fire-fighters etc.
We arrange our annual leave according to our religious/cultural activities. For example, on Hari Raya, it is only sensible to allow Muslim staff to go on leave while those of other races/religions have to be on duty. The same applies to Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Christmas, etc.
All too often, we have staff with many days of accumulated leave which they are usually requested to clear if the company is unable to compensate them in lieu of leave.
I believe this “accumulated leave” situation is common in the private sector. So, Anwar’s offer of another extra Hari Raya holiday is actually unnecessary.
The same situation applies when Chinese New Year, Deepavali or Christmas come along. Most employees, including possibly those in the public sector, would also have planned their annual leave way ahead for celebrating their festive occasions or going for family holidays.
Burden to business community
There was an occasion when I shot down a chief minister’s decision to declare an extra Christmas public holiday on Dec 24 (Christmas Eve) as totally insignificant and unnecessary.
This is because most of us who celebrate Christmas would have planned our year-end holiday way ahead and we would already be on holiday leave by Christmas Eve.
I hope political leaders would stop pampering the people with public holidays which are actually more of a nuisance and definitely a burden to the business community than anything else.
Coincidentally, I’ve just read Mydin owner Ameer Ali Mydin’s lamentation that his hypermarket business is set to lose RM500,000 because of the extra public holiday for Hari Raya.
I’m also glad to hear Ameer stating what I’ve just written about people already making their plans for Raya and many had taken leave for this Friday (April 21).
This is the correct situation and it’s unfortunate that no one has advised the prime minister of this matter.
Writing on this “public holidays” subject a few years ago, I suggested reducing the number of national holidays, many I deem insignificant, for the sake of our nation’s economic growth and the welfare of our workers.
How?
First, can we all agree to a maximum of two of the most important religious occasions and one cultural festival in a calendar year to be observed as national public holidays?
For example, as a Catholic and a Chinese, I will be very happy if Good Friday and the first day of Chinese New Year are national holidays. I am prepared to forgo even Christmas.
Good Friday, Christmas and Chinese New Year are of no significance to those of other faith or race. Similarly, the sacred religious occasions of Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists hold little meaning for me.
So why should I be observing an occasion which is of little or no significance to me? Thus, it makes sense for me to be at work.
My stand remains the same today. Let’s do away with insignificant and unnecessary public holidays. Stop pampering the people with additional holidays. Aim higher and adopt a first-world mentality. MKINI
OSTB : Tuan-tuan there is no such thing as percuma. Ini bukan cerita sepenuhnya. Syarikat tol akan dibayar ganti rugi ataupun depa akan claim balik kesemua tol yang kononnya percuma itu. Maksudnya kerajaan akan bayar gantirugi atau pampasan kepada syarikat tol dengan guna duit rakyat. Akhir sekali kita yang bayar juga. Denagn guna duit rakyat, duit kita.
Syarikat tol akan untung lagi besar sebab mereka akan jimat bayar gaji pekerja tol, jimat bayar api, aircon, jimat bayar overtime. Syarikat tol akan claim direct daripada gomen untuk gantirugi atau pampasan ‘Tol Rahmah’.
(2) Menu RAHMAH usaha sama pasar raya terpilih
OSTB : Menu Rahmah ini perlu tanya Dato Ameer Ali Mydin juga. Penjaja pula ada yang tanggung rugi.
(3) PDRM, bayar saman RM50 kadar khas – Terima kasih. Ini berita yang baik. Juga orang ramai diberi tempoh sebulan untuk bayar konpaun RM50. Terima kasih. Tuan-tuan jangan tunggu last minit untuk bayar kompaun.
(5) rumah mampu milik – menawarkan harga simen kadar berpatutan
melibatkan RM120 juta insentif swasta
untuk pembinaan rumah mampu milik sehingga 24,000 unit.
OSTB : 24,000 unit rumah kos rendah? RM300,000 sebiji? Projek Prima dulu tak siap rumah selama bertahun-tahun. Akhir sekali Prima siapkan beberapa ribu rumah sahaja. Sasaran KPI depa tak jadi.
Sekarang Madani nak bina 24,000 unit rumah pula? Apa tempoh dia? What is the time frame? Lima tahun? 10 tahun? 20 tahun?
Nak cari tanah saja mungkin bertahun. Lepas itu kena negotiate untuk beli tanah. Lepas itu perlu mendapat kelulusan PBT (pihak berkuasa tempatan) dan kerajaan negeri. Kalau state government itu bukan kerajaan PH sorry lah. Mungkin Federal gomen, DYMM Sultan dan YDP Agong semua sudah bertukar lagi.
Tetapi yang lebih pelik adalah sabsidi RM120 juta untuk beli simen. Maksudnya duit rakyat, duit kita, sebanyak RM120 juta akan dibayar kepada cement manufacturer dan cement importer. Wah!! Merry Christmas. Christmas come very early this year ah Tan Sri. Santa Claus bring many presents so early one.
Tentu sekali cement manufacturer akan minta dibayar sabsidi RM120 Juta itu dulu SEBELUM dia manufacture simen. Takkan dia begitu bodoh keluarkan duit dia sendiri dulu untuk manufacture simen yang begitu banyak lepas itu baru dia nak claim duit sabsidi? I dont think so. Ataupun dia memang sudah ada old stock atau excess inventory (stok lebihan) yang belum dijual jadi dia ‘tolak’ kepada skim projek kos rendah ini untuk claim duit sabsidi RM120 juta itu?
Soalan cepu mas : What if 24,000 rumah kos rendah itu tak jadi? Atau memang lambat siap (serupa rumah Prima dulu). Does the cement manufacturer still get the sabsidi up front? Maksudnya tak kira rumah jadi atau tak jadi towkay simen dapat duit sabsidi juga?
Sekali lagi saya ucapkan Merry Christmas paling awal. Christmas come very early this year.
(7) memberi satu hari kelepasan am tambahan
Saya setuju dengan sahabat karib saya Dato Ameer Ali Mydin.
This is just more “populism’. Inilah disebut populisma atau mencari popularity dengan pengundi.
Kononnya populisma itu menjaga kepentingan “rakyat marhaen” dan dilawankan dengan kepentingan majikan dan peniaga (contohnya dengan declare cuti am tambahan).
Sebenarnya declare cuti am secara terkejut tergempar ini sangat merugikan ekonomi negara dan pendapatan semua rakyat marhaen.
Cuba bayangkan pemandu lori yang hantar barang ke supermarket Mydin tidak akan dapat gaji sehari (atau gaji bagi satu trip) pada hari itu. Pekerja warehouse dan gudang tidak dapat gaji sehari. Tidak ada peluang mendapat gaji overtime sebab cuti am. Lori tidak perlu isi minyak jadi stesen minyak pun akan mengalami jualan yang merosot.
Orang yang sudah janji datang dari jauh untuk hadir appointment dan temu-janji akan terpaksa batal temu-janji, batal booking hotel, batal tiket kapalterbang dan banyak lagi. Pekerja hotel akan rugi, pekerja syarikat kapalterbang akan rugi.
Tidak ada siapa pun yang akan dapat untung. Produktiviti negara pun akan jatuh. GDP negara untuk sehari (kurang lebih 0.01% jika GDP 5%) akan hilang begitu saja.
Hanya kerana orang yang bertanggungjawab menjaga negara sudah ketandusan idea yang bagus untuk bangunkan ekonomi. Mereka ikut cara cheap political gimmicks atau gimik politik murahan untuk mencari populariti.
Why not declare cuti am satu bulan Syawal? The more the better. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
Extra Raya holiday not populist decision – Ahmad Maslan
The decision to give an additional public holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri is not a populist one and the government has no intention of making the private sector bear the losses,said Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan.
“I don’t see this decision disturbing the private sector and I think the festive atmosphere is felt by all communities.
“So it’s not troubling and hurting (the private sector) and it’s the same as giving free Rahmah toll for four days which aims to help the people,” he told reporters after handing over the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) today.
Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Ameer Ali Mydin in an interview on a local television station said that the additional holiday would cause his company to bear losses of RM500,000.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the extra public holiday to make it easier for people to make preparations for Hari Raya and to return to their hometowns.
Meanwhile, Ahmad said the government had distributed the STR cash contribution to about 8.7 million recipients nationwide including 63,510 recipients in Sarawak. BERNAMA
– MKINI / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ Bernama