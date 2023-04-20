IS NUR JAZLAN ‘BRAIN-DAMAGED’? – THEN HOW COME HE CAN’T REMEMBER UMNO LOST BADLY EVEN BEFORE WORKING WITH DAP – YET IN BID TO CLAW AT SEATS WON HANDSOMELY BY DAP, UMNO MAN IS WILLING TO SAY ANYTHING! – SURELY UMNO SHOULD HAVE SOME STANDARD & RESIST THE URGE TO BEHAVE LIKE CHEAP, NO-CLASS MCA & MIC – WHO FEAR NOT BEING ABLE TO WIN ANYTHING ON THEIR OWN STEAM

Umno lost badly even before working with DAP, Chow tells Nur Jazlan

The DAP vice-chairman says the party should not be blamed for Umno’s struggle in regaining Malay support.

DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow told Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed that Umno’s loss of Malay support has nothing to do with DAP.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP should not be blamed for Umno’s struggle to regain Malay support as the latter had already lost the community’s backing prior to the formation of the unity government, says DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Responding to Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed, Chow said the Barisan Nasional lynchpin had lost much of its support in the 15th general election (GE15), even before working with DAP.

“(Nur Jazlan’s) comment does not hold water at all. Their loss of Malay support, from (being) the dominant (Malay) party to a party that has just 20 over seats, has nothing to do with DAP,” he told reporters after attending an event here.

On Saturday, Nur Jazlan reportedly said Umno was having difficulty regaining Malay support due to the party’s link with DAP in the unity government.

Umno put up its worst electoral performance in a general election by winning only 26 parliamentary seats in GE15. The party lost a big chunk of seats to the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional.

We won’t take your incumbent seats, please reciprocate

Chow said Umno must allow parties already holding state assembly seats to defend them in the upcoming state election.

Umno is the incumbent in Permatang Berangan and Sungai Dua, said Chow.

“So based on this principle, we will not request for their seats and (our concession) must be reciprocated (by Umno).

“Maybe those seats belonging to PN can be negotiated – seats that were not won by Pakatan Harapan in the previous election,” the Penang chief minister added.

The Penaga state seat, won by PAS at the 14th general election (GE14), is the only PN-held seat in Penang that was not won by PH at GE14.

Last week, Permatang Pauh Umno chief Zaidi Said called for PH to allow Umno to contest the three seats in Permatang Pauh as a friendly gesture since both parties have been working together in the federal government.

Meanwhile, Chow said Penang PH will hold seat negotiations with BN after the Aidilfitri celebrations.

