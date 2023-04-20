Ismail Sabri Yaakob only commented about the friction between Umno and DAP as an “elder” who does not want to see clashes between the two parties publicised.

The former prime minister advised the parties to only fight behind closed doors where outsiders cannot see them.

“To me, parties that combine to form the government cannot clash out in the open, until the media reports it.

“As the elders say, it is best to keep the fight between a husband and wife within four walls, as otherwise, the neighbours and passersby will notice.

“If you need to fight, do it in the house and settle it off. Only then outsiders won’t know what our problem is,” Ismail Sabri told reporters yesterday.

The former Umno vice-president was commenting on his earlier remark that he foresees further friction between Umno and DAP, following a war of words between figures within the two parties.

“A ‘forced marriage’ will not work. It must be consensual. In a ‘forced marriage’, there are no feelings for each other. Thus, there will be fissures.

“This is just the beginning (of the relationship) but there are DAP (people) commenting about Umno and Umno commenting about DAP,” he had said.

Not allowed to criticise?

The comment courted backlash, especially from Pakatan Harapan leaders.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke told Ismail Sabri to not be so bleak about the future of the coalition government and asked if the latter had any ulterior motives behind his criticisms.

Kedah Harapan chairperson Mahfuz Omar, meanwhile, likened the alliance between Harapan and BN in the government to a marriage arranged by an elder (Yang di-Pertuan Agong), rather than a forced one.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri noted that Umno and DAP had always been on opposite sides of the spectrum, but the situation changed after the 15th general election last year.

“To me, as an elder, I saw the bickering (between the two parties), and I called it out.

“If people want to reprimand me for my remarks, does that mean I can’t criticise?” the Bera MP asked.

Ismail Sabri urged leaders from the ruling parties to concentrate fully on the upcoming state elections, rather than bickering among themselves.

