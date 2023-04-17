KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh returns to Malaysia for her first public meet-and-greet session after winning an Oscar last month.

The Ipoh-born actress arrived at Subang Airport from Hong Kong at 1.30pm today.

And much to the delight of some fans who had gathered there, the Oscar-winning star spent some time to chat and take photos with them.

Yeoh was accompanied by her partner Datuk Seri Jean Todt and niece Vicki Yeoh.

She was received by her family members and several fans who had waited for her arrival as early as 11am.

Yeoh said she was happy and glad to be back home.

“I’m so happy to be back home. Good to see you all.”

Some fans were holding placards bearing congratulatory messages.

“You’ve inspired more Malaysians than Yeoh ever know Michelle Yeoh!”, read one of the placards

Another one said: “Welcome Michelle to your home where you can eat everything everywhere all at once.”

Yeoh is scheduled to meet her fans at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Berjaya Times Square tomorrow.

She will be arriving at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur at 5.30pm to meet the fans at the mall’s centre court.

Yeoh will then depart to Berjaya Times Square with her mother Datin Janet Yeoh for another public appearance at 7.15pm.

To the delight of some fans who had gathered there, the Oscar-winning star spent some time to chat and take photos with them. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Last week Yeoh returned to Malaysia for Qing Ming to pay a visit to her late father Datuk Yeoh Kian Kiek’s grave.

She, however, departed for Hong Kong shortly after for a private dinner to celebrate her Best Actress Oscar win with some Hong Kong celebrities including Sandra Ng.

She was also a presenter at the Hong Kong Film Awards 2023 held at the Hong Kong Culture Centre on Sunday.

Yeoh made history last month after becoming the first Malaysian and Asian to win the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards.

She was honoured with the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Everything Everywhere All at Once at Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MALAY MAIL

.