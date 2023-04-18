IS THE U.S. REACHING BANANA REPUBLIC STATUS – OR HAS IT ALREADY HIT IT?!!

While the US is a special nation due to its respect for individual liberties, free markets, and limited government, it is still a polity filled with humans. At the end of the day, humans are flawed creatures who can be corrupted and fall for the pettiest of vices.

When societies don’t check the most predatory of individuals who enter politics, all types of trouble ensue.

No matter how strong a political system is, if people fall asleep at the wheel by allowing the most corrupt to rise to the top, these systems will be well on the path to decay.

The US might just be the latest historical chapter of this predictable cycle of civilizational decline.

However, these types of decline aren’t an inevitability. In fact, when people hit their history books hard enough and start taking action, they can halt this process.

The contrarian lawyer Robert Barnes is one of those individuals who has clearly read his history and understands what’s at stake in contemporary American politics. He’s not afraid to stir the pot and attack sacred cows in American politics.

For that reason, we at the Rebel Capitalist community view Robert as a friend of freedom. He’s one of the few people who tirelessly fights for liberty and exposes the political establishment’s corruption.

He recently sat down with our very own George Gammon to discuss the present insanity of American politics.

.