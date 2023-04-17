OH NO! ROSMAH BACK IN DIAMONDS CONTROVERSY AGAIN! – THIS TIME, JEWELLER POINT-BLANK ACCUSES HER OF LYING – CLAIMS SHE SAID ALL 44 PIECES OF JEWELLERY SHE CONFIRMED RECEIVING WERE IN POLICE CUSTODY – BUT THEY FOUND ‘ONLY ONE’ WITH THE COPS – SO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OTHER 43??? – WHILE ROSMAH SAYS ‘TO VIGOROUSLY RESIST & DEFEND’ HERSELF

Law firm Reza Rahim & Rajivan, which is representing Rosmah, said: “Our client shall vigorously resist and defend the suit filed against her.”

The firm added that Rosmah has yet to be served with the writ and statement of claim in this matter.

At this juncture, the firm said its client also stated that a similar suit was previously filed by the same firm only for it to be withdrawn at trial before the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Cautioning all quarters against making speculative statements on the matter, the firm noted that it could amount to being sub-judice of the legal proceedings or defamatory of Rosmah.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that the Beirut-based firm had refiled the suit with the Kuala Lumpur High Court through the legal firm Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay.

In its original suit, Global Royalty claimed that on Feb 10, 2018, it sent 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras, each worth between US$124,000 (RM519,183) and US$925,000 (RM3.8 million) to the defendant, hand-delivered via two of its agents.

The company said Rosmah had acknowledged receipt of the items.

The company claimed that Rosmah, via a letter dated May 22, 2018, also confirmed and acknowledged the receipt of the jewellery but stated that all the items were no longer in her possession because they were seized and placed under the custody of the authorities.

Previously, Global Royalty stated that its representative, who inspected the seized items from Oct 25 to Nov 3, 2021, had only found one diamond bracelet from the 44 items belonging to the firm.

In its latest statement of claim, Global Royalty accused Rosmah of lying that the 43 valuables are with the police.

They were among the items seized in May 2018 from residences linked to Najib during the investigation into the 1MDB scandal.

Lebanese jewellery firm refiles RM67.5m suit against Rosmah

Lebanese jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL has refiled a suit valued at RM67.461 million against Rosmah Mansor, the wife of jailed former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak. The firm is seeking the return of jewellery items which it claimed to have been sent to Rosmah for viewing purposes. In lieu of its return, the firm is seeking to recover the cost of the jewellery items at RM67,461,027 (equivalent to US$14,567, 270). The statement of claim was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Global Royalty’s behalf by the law firm David Gurupatham and Koay. Previously, in 2019, the firm filed a suit for 44 pieces of jewellery worth US$14.79 million or almost RM60 million, but withdrew it later. In its original suit, Global Royalty claimed that on Feb 10, 2018, it sent 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras, each worth between US$124,000 (RM519,183) and US$925,000 (RM3.8 million) to the defendant, hand-delivered via two of its agents. The company said Rosmah had acknowledged receipt of the items. The company claimed that Rosmah, via a letter dated May 22, 2018, also confirmed and acknowledged the receipt of the jewellery but stated that all the jewellery was no longer in her possession because it was seized and placed under the custody of the authorities.

MKINI

.