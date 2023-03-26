SELANGOR SULTAN THE NEXT TO TICK OFF POLITICIANS AFTER JOHOR RULER – NOTHING WRONG FOR MUSLIMS TO VISIT OTHER PLACES OF WORSHIP – BUT NOT FOR PURPOSE OF LEARNING ABOUT OTHER FAITHS OR TAKE PART IN RITUALS – ‘LIKEWISE, CHRISTIANS, I BELIEVE, WOULD NOT JOIN IN THE PRAYERS OR RITUALS AT A TAOIST TEMPLE’ – ‘POLITICIANS CAN SAY WHATEVER THEY WANT BUT THEY DO NOT HAVE THE FINAL SAY OR AUTHORITY’

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has issued a reminder for politicians, regardless of their faith, not to use religion to make themselves popular.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he remains an authority on Islam in the state, together with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais).

“Only I, as the head of Islam in Selangor, and Mais are the authorities of the religion in the state.

“Politicians can say whatever they want but they do not have the final say or authority,” he told The Star in an interview.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reportedly urged politicians to “read up and do their homework” before commenting on a recent Mais statement which said that it is unlawful for Muslims to visit other religions’ houses of worship such as temples, churches and gurdwaras to learn about other faiths.

Describing Mais’ view as both correct and clear, the monarch said it was best to avoid confusion and misunderstandings since there are laws preventing the proselytisation of other religions to Muslims.

At the same time, Sultan Sharafuddin said there is nothing to stop Muslims from visiting other places of worship without taking part in religious rituals or practices.

“There is nothing wrong with attending a wedding or a wake at a church, for example, but Muslims must just observe.

“Likewise, Christians, I believe, would not join in the prayers or rituals at a Taoist temple,” he added.

‘Jom Ziarah’ controversy

Mais’ statement was in response to the recent controversy following a “Jom Ziarah” programme to promote mutual respect and understanding about the country’s diverse religions.

Impact Malaysia – an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry – organised the programme where youths were taken to visit different houses of worship.

Recalling stories from his past, Sultan Sharafuddin said his late grandfather, Sultan Alam Shah, had attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 at the Westminster Abbey church in London.

“He had just returned from Mecca, and then consulted the state mufti if it was acceptable for him to attend the coronation.

“The mufti said there was nothing wrong with it if he did not take part in any ritual such as prayers,” Sultan Sharafuddin was quoted as saying.

Westminster Abbey

Likewise, Sultan Sharafuddin said the mufti told his father, the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, that it was permissible to wear the medals and insignia on his uniform, including those that resemble the cross, because those were not religious items.

On March 13, Bersatu politician Badrul Hisham Shaharin accused Impact Malaysia and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh of using the “Jom Ziarah” programme as part of a “Christian evangelist” agenda.

Impact Malaysia denied the claims and Yeoh subsequently announced that the programme had been handed over to the Unity Ministry.

MKINI

.