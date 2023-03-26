STOP YOUR SILLY BUILDING CASTLES IN THE AIR – ZAHID POURS COLD WATER ON MUHYIDDIN & HADI OVER PENANG POLLS ‘DAYDREAMING’ PREDICTION

PN ‘daydreaming’, says Zahid of opposition confidence in sweeping Malay-majority seats in Penang

BUTTERWORTH: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has likened Perikatan Nasional’s confidence of winning all Malay-majority seats in Penang in the coming state election to “daydreaming”.

“‘Elok elok lah kalau masa matahari di tengah panas, mimpi itu terulit bila tidur terlalu nyenyak’. You can interpret that for yourself,” he told newsmen.

A news portal recently reported that PN was in a strong position to capture 14 of the 15 Malay-majority seats in Penang if voting trends from the 15th General Election (GE15) was an indication of things to come.

The coalition, however, was unlikely to wrest control of the state government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) as it lacked support from non-Malays who make up the majority of voters in 25 of the 40 seats in the state.

Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman Chow Kon Yeow, who was recently asked to comment on the matter had said many parties had set such targets.

“It is up to them to plan but it is for us to ensure we are able to win, win handsomely in Penang,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, both PH and PN leaders in Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu have expressed their agreement to hold the state elections simultaneously to save costs.

Zahid was met after presenting house keys to recipients of the Skim Perumahan Rakyat Perda at the Perda headquarters here this afternoon.

The new housing project is sited at Kuala Sungai Pinang in Balik Pulau.

It was reported that state PH had been given one month to reach agreement with state Barisan Nasional on seat negotiations for the forthcoming state election.

