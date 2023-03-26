STATUTORY BODIES, OK – GLCS, NO! – ANTHONY LOKE DEFENDS RECENT POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS INCLUDING TO MARA, FELCRA, TEKUN & RISDA – ‘THESE ENTITIES ARE NOT INVOLVED IN BUSINESS & SUCH. THERE IS A DISTINCTION’

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has hit back at government critics over the issue of political appointments, saying they should not confuse government-linked companies (GLCs) with regulatory bodies.

Speaking at a press conference today, the transport minister said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration is keeping its promise not to appoint politicians to key GLCs and companies listed on Bursa Malaysia.

However, Loke stressed, there is flexibility when it comes to statutory and regulatory bodies.

“We give some flexibility to statutory bodies like Felcra and port authorities, for example. These are positions which were previously filled by political appointees.

“And we give this flexibility to the prime minister to consider who to appoint so that party leaders at all levels can also play their role in helping the government.

“But one clear distinction is key GLCs. Because right now, many seemed to have mixed up these two,” he added.

Loke spoke to reporters after launching the Selangor DAP Convention 2023 in Klang this morning.

He was responding to a request for comments on heavy criticisms fired against the federal administration recently over a slew of political appointments for several agencies.

They include Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s appointment as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairperson, and purported appointments of Pakatan Harapan’s Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid and Mohd Sany Hamzan as Tekun Nasional chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively.

A news portal reported that Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad had also been appointed as chairperson for the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

Sticking to promise

Loke said the government will not backtrack on its promises against appointing politicians to government companies.

He pointed out that under the administration, there have been no politicians appointed to positions in key GLCs like Telekom, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, and Prasarana.

“Anwar himself also told me that he has no intention to appoint any politician to key GLCs or Bursa-listed companies,” he said.

Loke added that the recent appointments were not to companies, but involved statutory bodies and authority agencies.

“These entities are not involved in business and such. There is a distinction,” he said.

MKINI

.