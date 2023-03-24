BOMBSHELL – PAS TO PULL OUT OF PN AND JOIN ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT? – REALLY TRUE? OR JUST SPIN TO SPOOK ZAHID & UMNO? AND DRIVE A WEDGE IN UNITY GOVT? – ‘THE TURBANS HAVE TASTED THE TRAPPINGS OF POWER. THEY WANT POWER MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE’

SOALAN CEPU MAS : Are there any Pas fellows tagging along in that delegation to Saudi Arabia? Just a thought.

There are rumours flying again that PAS might pullout of PN and join PH instead. The rumours started when there were no PAS reps or leaders present at Bersatu’s recent party assembly. Thiss was already reported in the Press so I am not making this up.





This is actually old news. The new twist I heard is that Pas might replace UMNO and BN in the PH coalition ?? UMNO is seen as a liability.Then there was news about paying / not paying, resuming / not resuming the oil money payments / grants from the Federal government to Terengganu.



The new twist to this oil money angle is that some east coast folks say the money payments to Terengganu will be resumed.These "rumours" hint at some sort of horse trading going on. These are possible bargaining chips.

The turbans have tasted the trappings of power. They want power more than anything else – for the trappings. Not for any other ‘altruistic’ motives. They do not have a higher calling.

On the other side of the broken fence the Madani guy needs the Malay vote very badly. They are really short of the Malay vote. Hence a quickie in the bushes with the turbans might just bridge that gap – to an extent.

In such a scenario what then happens to the PN and especially to Bersatu? Bersatu will have to start preparing early.

What happens to PH?

More importantly what happens to the voters? What happens to you?

My view is this is fantastic news. This is the nature of true coalition politics. One day they are enemies. Next day they are coalition partners. So if PAS wants to quit PN and join PH by all means go ahead.



In Malaysia this is very good for confidence building in our multi-racial politics. For too long we have suffered under the narrow minded, ketuanan policies.

Then suddenly, KABOOM, there are DAP and UMNO working together in the Federal government. Suddenly DAP and UMNO cooperate at the State level in Pahang, Perak and elsewhere (in seven States actually).

The only thing they have not done yet is change the old and unworkable policies. The peoples’ welfare is still in the back seat.

That may take some time. The power brokers want the trappings and the gravy for themselves first. Old style. Old habits die hard.

So there will be more changes in government. Until they get the formula right – PEOPLE FIRST – lets keep changing the government.

