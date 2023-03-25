Hadi a known expert, why ban him, says PAS man

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man calls for clarity over ‘vague’ ban on politicians giving talks and sermons in mosques and suraus.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu’s ban on talks and sermons in mosques and suraus is vague and should be clarified, says PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said there should not be any issue with PAS president Hadi Awang delivering sermons at mosques as he is recognised by international scholars for his knowledge and expertise.

“Hadi teaches worldwide, but suddenly when he goes back home to Rusila, he can’t teach,” he told FMT. “So we have to be clear on what is banned. Is it talks by political parties or political speeches?”

On March 3, the Terengganu Islamic religious council imposed a ban against politicians giving religious lectures in mosques and suraus. It said Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin was upset that some politicians had given religious lectures or classes, and had led Friday prayers without the council’s approval.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Pakatan Harapan chairman, said the coalition will abide by the ban.

However, Hadi continued to give Friday sermons a week after the ban came into force.

Tuan Ibrahim said Hadi has been active at the Rusila mosque in Marang for a long time as it was built by his family. He said the people of Terengganu have no issues with Hadi. “He taught there for 40 years.”

Tuan Ibrahim also compared Hadi to former PAS leaders such as “Tok Guru” Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, former president Fadzil Mohd Noor, and spiritual leader Haron Din.

He said Hadi stood out compared to previous leaders as he was able to steer the party to be part of the federal government with Bersatu and Barisan Nasional in 2020.

