NO, NO! I HAVEN’T BEEN ARRESTED – ZAKIR NAIK DENIES BEING DETAINED IN OMAN – AND THEN TO BE KICKED BACK TO INDIA

Lawyer denies Naik’s looming arrest, says preacher safe in hotel

Akberdin Abdul Kader says Zakir Naik was in fact given a state reception in Muscat.

Zakir Naik, who is a permanent resident in Malaysia, is wanted for questioning in India for alleged money laundering and other criminal activities.

PETALING JAYA: A lawyer representing Zakir Naik has denied news reports claiming the preacher would be detained in Oman and deported to India.

Akberdin Abdul Kader said Naik had in fact been given a state reception in its capital, Muscat.

“He texted me to say he was safe and staying at a hotel,” Akberdin told FMT.

Naik also told him that news of his alleged arrest was nothing more than “fabricated news” by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government-controlled media.

Naik had also uploaded a video on his Facebook page, informing his followers that he had arrived safely in Oman in the early morning of March 22.

He also thanked the sultan of Oman for the warm welcome he received.

Last night, the Indian English-language news channel News18 reported that Naik would be arrested in Oman and deported to India.

According to the report, Indian intelligence was working with Omani authorities to arrest Naik on Thursday.

Naik holds permanent residency in Malaysia and is living in Putrajaya.

The controversial preacher is wanted for questioning in India for alleged money laundering and other unlawful activities.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

