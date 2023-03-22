PROBE MUHYIDDIN FOR CRIMINAL DEFAMATION, INCITING BREACH OF PEACE – GUAN ENG TELLS COPS – SO STRANGE, SHOULD NOT IGP ACRYL ALREADY BEEN DOING THIS – THE EVIDENCE IS QUITE PLENTIFUL THAT MUHYIDDIN’S ALBUKHARY TAX-EXEMPTION COMMENT IS A LIE, WITH PM & FINANCE MINISTER ANWAR CONFIRMING IT IN PARLIAMENT – WHAT MORE DOES ACRYL WANT BEFORE ORDERING A PROBE?

Speaking to reporters outside the Dang Wangi district police station, Lim said his police report against Muhyiddin was intended to prevent the matter from being used as campaign fodder for the upcoming six state elections.

“If we don’t stop these (lies) then, they (PN) will use it in the next state elections. I think that’s extremely dangerous.

“It is something that we must stop. Please campaign based on fact.

“Don’t be like Donald Trump. Campaigning on lies,” said Lim in reference to the US former president’s 2016 presidential campaign known for its right-wing message to “Make America Great Again”.

On March 9, Muhyiddin accused Lim of revoking Albukhary Foundation’s tax exemption status when the latter was finance minister.

Muhyiddin made the claim after he was summoned by the MACC to have his statement recorded, and among the issues raised by the anti-graft agency was the appeal against the cancellation of the tax exemption granted to the Albukhary Foundation.

Lim, who was accompanied by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer as his lawyer, as well as other DAP MPs present in solidarity, said Muhyiddin has refused to retract the accusation even after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s statement in Parliament yesterday.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that under sub-section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, the Inland Revenue Board’s director-general has full power over matters related to tax exemption, with no interference from the finance minister or prime minister.

Furthermore, Lim noted there could be consequences of alleged attempts to play up racial sentiments with a false narrative that a “non-Muslim finance minister is cancelling the tax-exempt status of a charitable Islamic institution”.

“That is very sensitive. One, if it’s true, and worse if it’s not true […] No matter how much explanation we say ‘this is not true‘, the damage is done.

“People believe it because it comes from a former prime minister,” he said.

Lim in his police report urged police to probe Muhyiddin for criminal defamation and also attempt to incite a breach of peace. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

