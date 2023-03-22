WHAT! MORE SPECIAL TREATMENT FOR NAJIB & ROSMAH? – EX-PM NOW GETS ‘RELEASE FOR CERTAIN PERIOD’ OF TIME TO UNDERGO TREATMENT AT HKL – WHILE ROSMAH BUSY PACKING FOR 6-WEEKS ‘HOLIDAY’ IN SINGAPORE!

PUTRAJAYA: The Prisons Department gave its permission for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to undergo medical treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this and said Najib had been given a release for a certain period to undergo the treatment.

“This is a normal request and I was informed by the director-general of Prisons that he was taken to the hospital to undergo treatment,” he told reporters following the Home Ministry monthly assembly here on Wednesday (March 22).

RELATED STORIES:

Khairy: ‘Bossku’ Najib still influential in Umno behind prison bars

Malaysia’s Rosmah Mansor to visit Singapore for six weeks after court temporarily releases her passport

He said all detainees have the right to receive treatment and the matter is managed by the relevant department.

It was reported on Tuesday (March 21) that Najib received treatment at HKL a few days ago for a suspected lung infection.

ANN

.