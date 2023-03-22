PAS today urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other authorities to stop a nightclub opening ceremony planned for March 30 that would feature a performance by a group of Thai men in lingerie.

In a statement, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan expressed the Islamist party’s objection to the event which it found as being overboard, insensitive, and immoral.

According to Takiyuddin, the club called Privacy Tun Razak located in Kuala Lumpur had posted on Facebook a poster of the event showing the men’s group as its main attraction.

“It is clear from the poster, which was attached with flashy photos of the group members, that this event promotes hedonism, obscenity and free sex culture.

“PAS urges the authorities, especially DBKL, to review its approval for this event which is clearly against local culture and also insensitive to the position of Islam in this country; what more this event is going to take place during Ramadan,” he said.

Takiyuddin said PAS also regrets that such a club was allowed to use the name of former prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein.

This, he stressed, was irresponsible and insensitive, and even insulted the image of a former country leader.

“The agency in charge of registering companies should be more careful on such issues, and not simply approve names without looking at their suitability.”

MKINI

