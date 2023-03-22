BOMBSHELL – SECRET LGBT IN PAS? – WHAT! MEN IN LINGERIE? HOW …ERR… EEWW… – PAS MUST KNOW NOT ONLY MUSLIMS BUT MANY NON-MUSLIMS WOULD BALK AT SUCH A SHOW – THE DIFFERENCE IS, THEY DON’T GO AROUND BUSYBODYING OTHER PEOPLE’S FACEBOOK PAGE – JUST TO POKE RACIAL & RELIGIOUS FIRE OVER WHAT IS A PRIVATE SHOW, NOT A PUBLIC ONE – LGBT HAVE THEIR RIGHTS TOO WHETHER HADI & CO AGREE OR NOT – GOD BY ANY NAME CREATED THE WORLD, NOT PAS – SO THE BURNING QUESTION IS, ARE THERE CLOSET LGBT IN PAS? HOW ELSE WOULD THEY KNOW ABOUT SUCH CLUBS, WHICH ARE USUALLY VERY PRIVATE & DISCREET
PAS today urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other authorities to stop a nightclub opening ceremony planned for March 30 that would feature a performance by a group of Thai men in lingerie.
In a statement, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan expressed the Islamist party’s objection to the event which it found as being overboard, insensitive, and immoral.
According to Takiyuddin, the club called Privacy Tun Razak located in Kuala Lumpur had posted on Facebook a poster of the event showing the men’s group as its main attraction.
“It is clear from the poster, which was attached with flashy photos of the group members, that this event promotes hedonism, obscenity and free sex culture.
Takiyuddin said PAS also regrets that such a club was allowed to use the name of former prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein.
This, he stressed, was irresponsible and insensitive, and even insulted the image of a former country leader.
“The agency in charge of registering companies should be more careful on such issues, and not simply approve names without looking at their suitability.”
MKINI
.