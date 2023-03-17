Malaysia has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons again. That death threat and splashing acid (a very violent attack) and paint on cars belonging to some people who made some movie has hit international headlines. Should the Madani gomen be congratulated? This is happening under your watch.

Before I go further here is a question for Fahmi Fadzil and Saifuddin Nasution:

The English version of the story in Malaysiakini reports the victim of this attack asking how did the criminals find out not only the addresses of their homes but they also knew which cars belonged to the two of them (which were splashed with acid and paint). And the victim said this attack happened after they had made Police reports.

So can Saifuddin Nasution and Fahmi Fadzil please investigate.

The other question is how long will it take the Police to catch these criminals? One attack was in Ampang and the other around Kajang (??)

I REALLY HOPE ALL THE TRAFFIC CAMERAS AND CCTV CAMERAS BETWEEN AMPANG AND KAJANG WERE NOT ALL ROSAK ON THAT DAY. LIKE IN THAT PASTOR KOH CASE. SEMUA CCTV ROSAK.



Anyway first here is the international news.

No 1. This is from the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong:

Religious conservatives in Malaysia pouncing on local films, music and performers they deem to be in contravention of religiou values, observers note.

film director upset Malaysia’s religious conservatives

received death threats, cars vandalised

mounting backlash against film

Observers say Malaysia sinking into culture war

driven by Malay politicians and conservatives

pouncing on local films, music and performers

polarisation is politically motivated So Malaysia has made it into the world news again for all the wrong reasons, again.

Here is news item No. 2

movie crew members living in fear

following death threats

short film received belated backlash

“You and your family must die”

car also splashed with paint and acid

news shared by South China Morning Post

Other notes read: Islam will rise up! jangan cabar

Do you think you family is safe

Look at your arrogance



“Lu dengan family mesti mati”, nota ugutan di rumah pengarah filem

Keretanya juga disimbah dengan cat merah dan hitam

Nota lain yang ditinggalkan berbunyi: “Ingat family selamat ..?

dan “Tengok lu punya langsi ..”

laporan polis pengarah berkata kereta pelakon juga disimbah cat merah dan asid

Ketua Polis Daerah Kajang mengesahkan laporan polis pagi ini

Serangan itu sehari selepas polis mengambil keterangan pelakon

pertentangan dengan Mazhab Syafie

Patuhi undang-undang

Menteri Komunikasi mengingatkan rakyat mematuhi undang-undang

dan tidak melakukan tindakan merosakkan harta dan mengancam nyawa

Dia berkata demikian berhubung gambar kenderaan dirosakkan, nota ugutan

“Saya kecam sekeras-kerasnya ugutan ini” katanyaMy Comments : I say Menteri Komunikasi, lets see if your comments carry any weight?

No. 4 Next up is a comment by someone who signs off as ‘Doc’, which I received via WhatsApp. Ini bukan saya cakap tau. Orang lain cakap. Just sharing the info.

RELIGION, POLITICS & THE ROYALS*

1. The country and state constitution states that all religious matter is under the purview of the Sultan and appointed King. This arrangement went back to 1791 when the first British Resident/Adviser was appointed to help administer Kedah & Penang. Similar arrangements took place in Perak (1874) and Pahang in 1888 and continued with other states in the Peninsula.

2. The monarchy’s role and Islam are like a well-knitted cloth. The British (who are Christians) respected it and they did not interfere with any religion or customs. In fact, the British facilitated with building Mosque (eg Sultan Sulaiman Mosque in 1932) and funds for many religious activities.

3. Regrettably a Malay politician, went to challenge the Sultan of Terengganu twice. Right now, the situation appears isolated in Terengganu. However, the president’s defiance against royalty regarding his right to preach in mosques has received unexpected support from PKR MP Hassan Karim. Let us be clear. They are Malays who have the power to incite the people to rise. … especially is idolized by many Malays across the nation especially the fanatical group. They even went to show the extent of their intention during a parade in Marang.

4. Fanatism left unchecked can bring trouble to the country. Mahathir is pouring kerosene on the sparks on the 19th of March. Today, the actor and director of M… T…g’s privacy and safety were compromised when cowardly Malays threatened them and threw paint at their homes and car (https://www.malaysiakini.com/hiburan/658899). It’s a 2-year-old movie but only received a lot of negative reactions from fanatical Malays. They are most likely members of a political party. In school, too many ustaz and ustazah with over bearing approaches that are pro PAS are infusing PAS ideologies subtly.



5. As highlighted, the government’s hands are tied because religion and customs are within the Royals’ purview. Therefore it is timely that the Royals stay united and use the Majlis Raja Raja to demand the government to ban religious and mono-ethnic based political parties and NGOs. The threat is not coming from Non-Muslims but rather Muslims themselves. Failure to act may lead to a revolution like what happened in Iran. Royals have a very long history in this country and they need to be preserved. We must pre-empt and prevent an Iranian-like revolution in this country.

6. We worry about the future of the Royals and the future of the country. The ball is in the Royal’s Court.

17-3-23

Doc

My Comments:



My view is like this.

The Police (who are under the Minister of Home Affairs, meaning the Federal Government and also the Federal Constitution) have called in the director and actors in that movie for questioning.

My view is the Police should not have done so – the movie was uploaded Online via a platform in Hong Kong. It is NOT a Malaysian broadcast.

But the Police did indeed call the director and the actors for questioning. They have quoted the relevant section of the relevant acts. Meaning the Police did not consult the Sultans and Rulers.

Since the matter pertains to religion, then shouldnt the Sultan of the State have a say? Because indeed religion is a State matter under the purview of the DYMM Sultans.



The Police have said that : “the case is being investigated under Section 298A and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 298A covers offence of causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion

Section 505(b) deals with those who make, publish or circulate any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public.

Section 233 criminalises online content that is “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”.



So the Police do have power to investigate religious matters under the guise of disharmony, disunity, enmity, ill-will, fear, alarm to the public, obscene, false, menacing, offensive etc.

I call this really, really ridiculous and foolish laws. What exactly is alarm, disharmony, ill-will, menacing or even false?

Can you measure it?

How do you measure it?

Najib stole about RM40 Billion. Altantuya was blown up. Pastor Koh disappeared. Those are real events, real occurrences, real crimes. The Police counted the money found in Najib’s house. Police found traces of Altantuya’s blown up body in Shah Alam. Pastor Koh was video taped being abducted by a group of very slick and professional abductors.

But how do you count or measure disharmony, disunity, enmity, ill-will, fear, alarm to the public, obscene, false, menacing, offensive ?

But since the Police are indeed entrusted with this quite illogical task, then yes they can take action against politicians and political parties which engage in disharmony, disunity, enmity, ill-will, fear, alarm to the public, obscene, false, menacing, offensive behaviours.

For example here is the latest news from FMT:

S’wak minister slam PAS MP urging govt dont build non-Muslim houses of worship in same vicinity as mosques

suggested houses of worship should be in different places for different religions

lot to build Muslim house of worship should be different from non-Muslim house of worship because of “sensitivities”

example of Hindu temple at Klang, situated near Malay settlement

caused uneasiness and protest from those living in the area.



S’wak minister said such “extreme views” are “definitely not Islamic”

“Islam does not preach to hate or treat non-Muslim neighbours this way”

called on govt to “put a stop to all this nonsense”

those who preach hatred in multi-religious M’sia must be brought to book

learn how different faiths live harmoniously in Sabah and S’wak

adding that Malaysia is not only for Muslims



My Comment:

Ini Menteri Sarawak yang cakap. Bukan saya cakap.

Menteri Sarawak kata :

S’wak minister said such “extreme views” are “definitely not Islamic”

“Islam does not preach to hate or treat non-Muslim neighbours this way”

called on govt to “put a stop to all this nonsense”

those who preach hatred in multi-religious M’sia must be brought to book

Here I would like to repeat what ‘Doc’ has said above:

5. As highlighted, the government’s hands are tied because religion and customs are within the Royals’ purview. Therefore it is timely that the Royals stay united and use the Majlis Raja Raja to demand the government to ban religious and mono-ethnic based political parties and NGOs. The threat is not coming from Non-Muslims but rather Muslims themselves. Failure to act may lead to a revolution like what happened in Iran. Royals have a very long history in this country and they need to be preserved. We must pre-empt and prevent an Iranian-like revolution in this country.

6. We worry about the future of the Royals and the future of the country. The ball is in the Royal’s Court.

CONCLUSION :

My view is this whole thing is just the PAS politicians talking rubbish. I agree with the Sarawak Minister. Some action should be taken against them. Even though they were talking inside Parliament. They should not be allowed to abuse the Parliamentary debate to cause ‘disharmony, disunity, enmity, ill-will, fear, alarm to the public’.

And yes this is an attempt to dilute or even to remove the jurisdiction of the DYMM Sultans and Rulers over Islamic religious affairs in the States. This is a backdoor ‘federalisation’ of Islam which is against the Federal Constitution.

In Malaysia, Islamic religious affairs are a State matter.

It is high time we banned political parties and NGOs from using the word Islam in their name. Again it is a “federalisation” of Islam – which is under the jurisdiction of the Sultans within their State boundaries.

The DYMM Sultans can simply decree that inside their respective States political parties and NGOs cannot use the word Islam in their name or in their programs. This will solve the problems.

Yes there is a threat against the DYMM Sultans themselves. I am sure the DYMM Sultans are aware of that recent video where one fellow says that the Ministers, the prime minister AND EVEN THE SULTANS should be under the religious fellows.

My advice is do not ignore these threats or take them lightly.

