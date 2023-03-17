NO COMPROMISE – IGP FOLLOWS UP ON ANWAR’S ORDERS AMID CONCERNS OF POSSIBLE UNREST – STIRRED UP AHEAD OF ‘MALAY PROCLAMATION’ RALLY – ‘WE CANNOT RUN AWAY FROM THE REALITY THAT MALAYSIA… WAS DEVELOPED BY THE MALAY BUMIPUTERA, CHINESE, INDIANS, DAYAK, IBAN, MELANAU, KADAZANDUSUN, AND MANY OTHERS’

No compromise on those making racially-charged statements, warns IGP

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the authorities will take stern action against those who make racially-charged statements that could threaten the country’s harmony.

“The police are constantly monitoring the country’s security and we will take stern action against anyone that makes racially-charged statements that could threaten the country’s harmony.

“We advise the public not to make such statements. Anyone that has information regarding such issues are advised to lodge a police report for the police to take action,” he said in a statement.

His comments come after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued a similar warning earlier today, saying the government will not tolerate those who sow racial or religious hatred.

In a press conference today, Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to be on the watch for attempts to “fan the flames of hatred” in the country.

Anwar said the government will firmly uphold the freedom of religion as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution. FMT

Zero tolerance for inciting racial, religious sentiments – Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there will be zero tolerance towards any attempts to incite racial or religious sentiments in the country.

“We remain stalwart in defending the constitutional principles in that Islam is the religion of the federation while providing space and freedom to the rights of other religions. “We cannot run away from the reality that Malaysia… was developed by the Malay bumiputera, Chinese, Indians, Dayak, Iban, Melanau, Kadazandusun, and many others. “So I want to emphasise that the cabinet stands together in this matter of making sure the peace and security of all races is maintained and we will not tolerate any efforts to disturb the country’s security,” Anwar said in the post-cabinet press conference today. He said he has also instructed security forces to keep an eye out for those who are “desperate” or slighted, who may exploit sentiments and pay people to cause chaos. Anwar’s warning comes in the wake of several incidents over the past month that saw heightened racial and religious tensions. Among them was the “Jom Ziarah” programme, which involves youth visiting houses of worship as part of Impact Malaysia’s efforts to increase awareness of the country’s diverse society. The initiative drew the ire of certain quarters who accused it of “Christian evangelism” as one of the upcoming line-ups of the programme is a visit to a church in Klang. Impact Malaysia, an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry, has since denied the claims of evangelism. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has also weighed in on the matter, quoting precedents set by PAS leaders about Muslims visiting non-Muslim places of worship. She also stressed that no Muslim youths have been involved in the programme. In today’s press conference, Anwas said issues, such as this, that may involve racial and religious sensitivities should be resolved through negotiations and discussions. MKINI

