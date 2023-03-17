WHY DO THE BLOCKHEADS & FAKES USUALLY COME FROM PKR? – IN KELANTAN, WHERE SEX CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN & CHILDREN ARE AMONG THE HIGHEST, DEPUTY MINISTER CONVENTIENTLY BLAMES IT ON THE ‘INTERNET’ – BUT IF TRULY RELIGIOUS, WHERE WOULD KELANTAN MEN HAVE SO MUCH TIME TO SURF PORN SITES

KOTA BARU: Kelantan has one of the highest number of sexual crime cases in the country, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.
He said most of the sexual crimes reported in Kelantan in the past few years were rapes.
“Eighty per cent of the sexual crimes reported in Kelantan involved children,” he said after launching Kelantan police’s Children’s Interview Centre (CIC) in Kemumin here today.
Present were Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department’s sexual, women and child investigation division (D11) principle asisstant director Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan and Kelantan CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris.
He said cases handled by the D11 unit not only involved children but also women.
“The sexual crimes involving women are also alarming and based on our investigations, the cases occured due to several factors, which includes family problems and suffering from stress,” he said.
On another note, Jalil said 12,890 cases of various types of crime were recorded by Bukit Aman’s D11 unit last year, and 13,327 reports in the previous year.
“Besides rape, other crimes include child abuse and abandoned babies,” he said. NST