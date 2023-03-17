WHY DO THE BLOCKHEADS & FAKES USUALLY COME FROM PKR? – IN KELANTAN, WHERE SEX CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN & CHILDREN ARE AMONG THE HIGHEST, DEPUTY MINISTER CONVENTIENTLY BLAMES IT ON THE ‘INTERNET’ – BUT IF TRULY RELIGIOUS, WHERE WOULD KELANTAN MEN HAVE SO MUCH TIME TO SURF PORN SITES

Deputy minister blames internet for rise in sex crimes against children

Deputy women, family and community development minister Aiman Athirah Sabu says porn sites must be blocked.

KOTA BHARU: The women, family and community development ministry blames the internet and is pursuing strict action to block pornography websites in an effort to combat the increase in sexual crimes against children.

Its deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the problem of child sexual crimes must be given attention and awareness in the community.

“This happens because of social media and the influence of the internet. Sometimes it’s because of the uncontrollable use of the internet to view pornography.

“Strict action needs to be taken to directly block pornography websites as they can be accessed at any time,” she said after officiating the Kelantan International Women’s Day (Hawa) 2023 Carnival in Tunjong here.

She said this when commenting on a statement by Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Abdul Jalil Hassan yesterday that sexual crimes against children and women in the country increased to 12,890 cases last year compared with 11,092 cases in 2020.

Aiman Athirah said the problem is difficult to contain when the community is exposed to so much influence through mobile phones, television and the internet.

“My ministry is cooperating with several related agencies including the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

“We will continue to examine the factors that lead to this rampant crime and deal with the issue by involving all parties,” she said.

According to Aiman Athirah, the police under the sexual, women and child investigation division (D11) have taken steps by improving measures involving crimes affecting child victims. FMT

Kelantan among states with highest sexual crime cases, says Bukit Aman CID director

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan signs the plaque during the opening of the Kelantan police’s Children’s Interview Centre (CIC) in Kemumin, Pengkalan Chepa. – NSTP/NIK ABDULLAH NIK OMAR KOTA BARU: Kelantan has one of the highest number of sexual crime cases in the country, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan. He said most of the sexual crimes reported in Kelantan in the past few years were rapes. “Eighty per cent of the sexual crimes reported in Kelantan involved children,” he said after launching Kelantan police’s Children’s Interview Centre (CIC) in Kemumin here today. Present were Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department’s sexual, women and child investigation division (D11) principle asisstant director Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan and Kelantan CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris. Asked about the higher number of sexual crimes involving children compared with adults in Kelantan, Jalil said he believed the lack of attention by parents to their children was a contributing factor. “Many children nowadays are exposed to pornography and other immoral activities. Their parents do not have time to monitor their behaviour. “This has caused many children being easily influenced and involved in sexual activities and incest,” he added. He said cases handled by the D11 unit not only involved children but also women. “The sexual crimes involving women are also alarming and based on our investigations, the cases occured due to several factors, which includes family problems and suffering from stress,” he said. On another note, Jalil said 12,890 cases of various types of crime were recorded by Bukit Aman’s D11 unit last year, and 13,327 reports in the previous year. “Besides rape, other crimes include child abuse and abandoned babies,” he said. NST

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST

.