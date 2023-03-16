KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to chair the second meeting of the Unity Government Secretariat this Sunday.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the meeting will discuss seat allocations particularly involving the unity government’s component peninsula parties for the upcoming six state elections.

“That matter will be discussed in the Unity Government Secretariat meeting, there will be a report on three matters.

“Firstly, the Policy and Policy Monitoring Committee, secondly the Chair Consultation Committee and thirdly the Mobilisation and Communication Committee,” Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary general, said during a press conference about the party’s special national congress this Saturday.

He said that there are three aspects which include an understanding that the unity government component parties will defend the incumbent seats that it won in the previous general election (GE14).

“At PH level, starting with the seat holder belonging to parties who win, other parties will not ask.

“Second, we will look in terms of performance in the last election, which is the aspect of winnability.

“The third component is the space for us to continue negotiations with Umno and BN, so the parameters are slightly different,” he added.

Last month, Anwar, who is also PH chairman announced the formation of the Unity Government Secretariat, which has been tasked with organising the allied parties to jointly face the six state elections that must be held this year.

Separately, PKR is set to have a Special National Congress this Saturday with the theme “Malaysia Madani: Implementation of an Idealism” this Saturday at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam.

MALAY MAIL

.