PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh did not provide proper context when she remarked on visits by the Islamist party’s leaders visiting the places of worship of other faiths.

This is after Yeoh cited how PAS’ top two leaders have had interfaith visits before – while defending a programme for non-Muslim youths to visit the places of worship of other faiths in order to learn about shared values.

Takiyuddin said that in the case of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man visiting other faiths’ places of worship, the act of Muslims visiting or engaging with non-Muslims is only allowed in a specific context.

“The statements (by Hadi and Tuan Ibrahim) are in the context that any relation, involvement, visitation, or such between Muslims and non-Muslims whether as individuals or a group, is only allowed in matters not involving rituals or religious (practices).

“It should not be open to participation without terms and that every effort must be made to ensure such terms are not violated,” he said in a statement today.

Yeoh had said something similar during her remarks in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh

“Tuan Ibrahim said that (PAS) did not question any Muslim who wanted to go to another faith’s place of worship as long as they did not follow religious rituals,” she had said.

The programme Yeoh was defending, Project Article 11, does not involve rituals, only visits to places of worship – including mosques – to learn about shared values and differences in faith to foster understanding and respect.

The programme also includes some volunteerism where youths get to tag along with aid work carried out by religious groups, to learn that all faiths share good values and have welfare efforts.

Project Article 11 came under fire after Bersatu leaders accused Yeoh of Christian evangelism over a planned church visit under the programme.

Responding to the matter in the Dewan Rakyat, Yeoh denied the evangelism charge.

She also stressed that she is well aware of laws against proselytising to Muslims, and acknowledged that the Federal Constitution enshrined Islam as the country’s official religion – a matter which Takiyuddin demanded she recognises today.

She also questioned why Malays visiting churches was an issue, and cited how Tuan Ibrahim said Muslims can visit other houses of worship as long as they do not participate in religious practices – as Takiyuddin had tried to stress today. Yeoh also cited a visit by Hadi to a church.

‘Don’t create friction in PN’

Hence, she said Bersatu should consult PAS – their partner in Perikatan Nasional – before making statements.

Takiyuddin said Yeoh’s arguments were unfair and undignified.

“PAS regrets the minister using the (PAS precedents) in an unfair and undignified way as a political weapon aimed at creating strife between PAS and Bersatu,” he said.

Earlier in his statement, Takiyuddin acknowledged Yeoh’s explanation that no Muslim youths were involved in Project Article 11 and were not evangelical – and demanded it stays that way.

However, he ended his statement by calling for the programme to be cancelled if it can’t meet its desired objectives, creates more divisions, and invites further objections which are “more worrying”.

MKINI

.