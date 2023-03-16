IN MALAYSIA, EXTREMIST ISLAMISTS START TO OPENLY REBEL AGAINST THE MONARCHIES – ‘THE SCHOLARS ARE THE SUCCESSORS OF THE PROPHETS. THIS MEANS THE KING AND SULTAN ARE BELOW THE SCHOLARS. THE PRIME MINISTER, MINISTERS ARE BELOW THE SCHOLARS. THE SCHOLARS ARE ABOVE ALL’
16 reports lodged against preacher in Johor over remarks on royalty
According to Johor police, the preacher said ‘the King and sultan are below the scholars’.
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have received 16 reports against a male preacher for allegedly making remarks insulting to the royal institution.
State police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the remarks were in a 31-second video uploaded on TikTok.
According to Kamarul, the preacher said: “The scholars are the successors of the Prophets. This means that the King and sultan are below the scholars. The prime minister, ministers are below the scholars. The scholars are above all”.
“We are conducting an investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement.
He also urged the public to be mindful of making any statement that could cause disharmony and anxiety among people.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.