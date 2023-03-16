IN 5 YEARS’ TIME, MAHATHIR WILL BE 103 – YET SENILE OR NOT, HE SETS HIS SIGHTS ON GE16 – SUDDENLY WANTS PUTRA TO FORM COALITION TO ‘FIGHT’ CORRUPTION, EVEN AS HIS SON MUKHRIZ BIDS TO JOIN ‘NECK-DEEP IN CORRUPTION CHARGES’ PN – ALSO WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS JUST UNVEILED ‘RESTORE MALAY RIGHTS’ BATTLECRY? – AT LEAST PAKATAN & UMNO LESS HYPOCRITICAL – AND PUBLICLY ANNOUNCE THEY WILL FORM ONLY ELECTORAL PACTS BUT NO COALITION
Dr M wants Putra to form coalition to contest GE16
PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), which he recently joined, to form a political coalition comprising parties and individuals who are against corruption to contest in the 16th General Election (GE16).
In an interview with Japanese financial publication Nikkei Asia, Dr Mahathir said although he would not be contesting in GE16 due to his age, he would actively help the party.
“We want to collect all the people who are against corruption to contest together as a group. So if we can get Putra to be joined by other political parties, NGOs and even individuals, we may be able to contest… not as Putra but as a group of people who are concerned about the situation in the country,” he was quoted as saying.
He noted his long involvement and experience in the political scene.
“I have experienced a lot of changes in Malaysia and I would be willing to help, to advise future governments of Malaysia on how best to develop the country,” he said.
Dr Mahathir contested in the 15th General Election (GE15) but failed to defend the Langkawi parliamentary seat and even lost his deposit.
He contested as the chairman of the three-year-old party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, which he had helped found, but quit Pejuang on Feb 10 and joined Putra as an advisor the same month.
Dr Mahathir also said he intends to write a book on the history of Malaysia which would include events not reported in history books, stressing the need for young people to know the country’s history so they would be able appreciate the struggle for independence and how the government managed to develop the country. ANN
Pakatan and BN not forming another coalition, electoral pact suffices, says Saifuddin
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional will have an electoral pact in place ahead of the upcoming polls in six states instead of forming another coalition, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
“We are now discussing with Umno and Barisan Nasional. It will not be a coalition but an electoral pact,” the PKR secretary-general said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters here on Thursday (March 16).
He added that they would not vie for the same seats to increase their winning chances in the upcoming state elections.
“When they are contesting, we will not contest (for the same seat). When we contest, they will not. That is the minimum understanding,” he added.
He said seat negotiations would be among the matters discussed by the unity government council, which will meet on March 19 at the WTC Kuala Lumpur.
The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Noting that the preparations for the state elections are progressing well, Saifuddin said on Pakatan’s side, analysis on data from the past performance and the Election Commission have been conducted and tabled to the coalition’s leadership.
“This will be the basis for seat negotiations and building strategy,” he said.
Within the coalition, the parties will stick to its norm for seat allocations where the seat will remain with the party which had won the seat in the previous polls.
Another component to be used is the winning potential aspect based on past performances.
“The pattern is clear. It is not difficult for us to negotiate (with Barisan) because we know our respective strengths,” he said.
Factors such as geography, income level and local industries will also be taken into account.
He said PKR’s partners in Pakatan Harapan would attend the special congress on Saturday (March 18).
Asked if Umno leaders will attend the congress, Saifuddin said the party is having its elections on the same day.
This will also be the first PKR congress after Anwar became Prime Minister. ANN
