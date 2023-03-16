‘Malay proclamation’ to be launched, witnessed by Dr M

The organiser says the ex-prime minister will be there in his personal capacity, not as a representative of his new party Putra.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be the guest of honour at the launch of a “Malay proclamation” at the Impiana KLCC hotel this Sunday.

The event’s organiser, a group called Sekretariat Tanah Air, said Mahathir would be there in his personal capacity and not as a representative of his new party Putra.

The organiser also maintained that this was not a political event but was to discuss issues pertaining to the Malay community.

According to the agenda for the day, the opening speech will be given by Zaini Hassan, while academic and former senator Ibrahim Abu Shah will be moderating the event.

Mahathir will then give a speech before former Universiti Malaya vice-chancellor Hashim Yaacob presents the proclamation.

The former Langkawi MP will then witness the signing of the proclamation.

An aide to Mahathir confirmed that his office was not the organiser of the event.

On March 1, Mahathir joined Putra, the party led by long-time ally Ibrahim Ali, as its adviser. This came less than a month after Mahathir and 12 other party leaders quit Pejuang, the party he founded in 2020.

At a press conference after submitting his membership form, Mahathir claimed the Malays were no longer dominating the economy and that “others” had taken over.

The former Umno president claimed the Malays were also taking a back seat in politics, in explaining his decision to join Putra.

He has also been critical of Anwar Ibrahim’s government, saying the prime minister’s first 100 days in power had not yielded any results as Anwar had only made empty promises about reviving the economy and resolving issues affecting the Malays.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

