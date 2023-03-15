AS EXPECTED, THE RACIAL JEALOUSY OVER MICHELLE YEOH SPILLS OUT – ‘WHAT’S THERE TO BE PROUD OF? HOW DOES IT MAKE MALAYSIA PROUD?’ – CONTROVERSIAL MUSLIM PREACHER DRAWS FLAK FOR INSTIGATING ‘SOUR GRAPE’ FEELINGS AMONG MALAYS – BUT TELLINGLY, HIS POST ALSO RECEIVED MORE THAN 1,700 LIKES

PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Syed Mohd Bakri Syed Ishak has drawn flak online for saying that Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s best actress Oscar award was “nothing to be proud of”.

“What’s to be proud of in an Oscar award?,” questioned Syed Mohd Bakri, who is popularly known as PU Syed.

“How does it make Malaysia proud? What is there to be proud of?

“We cannot be proud of something that doesn’t benefit Islam. Let them be proud of that achievement, but not us those who are of faith,” he said in an Instagram post.

The post was put up on Tuesday (March 14) and has received over 1,700 likes.

“You should have shown an example as a Muslim. Did she bring you towards evil?

“Did she embarrass and mock Islam? Did she touch even a little on Islam? Not at all, right?

“As a Muslim, I’m ashamed of you,” commented Instagram user syaz_943.

Another commenter, nanaazhar_ asked PU Syed to clam up.

“Syed. Can you shut up for a bit? According to you, everything is not right and not allowed. It makes people of different faiths more annoyed, you know that?” she wrote.

Instagram user nurlizzh questioned how people would be attracted to the teachings of Islam if a religious teacher (Ustaz) has too many negative perceptions about others.

“What’s wrong with saying congratulations? If you don’t agree, it’s better to be quiet than to say things that can hurt others,” she commented.

On Monday (March 13), Michelle Yeoh made showbiz history at the Academy Awards when she took home the Best Actress award for her performance in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh became the first actress of Asian descent to win in the Best Actress category in the Academy’s 95-year history.

She was also the first Malaysian to be nominated and win the Academy Awards.

ANN

