BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S ‘SICK’ IMMIGRATION PROJECT NEXT? – 4 TECH BIGSHOTS ARRESTED OVER MISAPPROPRIATION OF A SHOCK RM596 MILLION

Four arrested for misappropriating RM596mil in sukuk agreement
PUTRAJAYA: Four individuals have been arrested in connection with alleged misappropriation involving a sukuk agreement worth RM596mil to implement a project related to the registration, hiring and recording of foreign workers’ biometric data at a ministry.
It is learned that among the suspects are a director, a chief financial officer and a shareholder of three companies that were directly involved in developing the system, while the occupation of the other suspect is unknown.
The four male suspects are aged between 40 and 55 and were arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters late on Tuesday (March 15) afternoon.
Three of the suspects were remanded for three days until March 17 after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the MACC’s application.
Sources said the sukuk was managed by a local bank to finance the project where all expenses and revenue derived from it must be credited to a special account.
“However, the special account was then changed to another account which investigators believe was purposely created early last year.
“Graft investigators suspect that the account was to avoid paying all principals as well as profits to the sukuk holders,” said a source with knowledge of the case.
It is learnt that the concession agreement between the government and the company was signed in July 2011 for a period of 12 years.
The sukuk was expected to reach its maturity in May this year.
“We believe the opening of another account had resulted in losses amounting to millions of ringgit to the sukuk holders,” said the source.
MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest. ANN
MARCH 11:
Govt cancels RM1bil NIISe contract with IRIS Information Technology Systems
PETALING JAYA: The government has cancelled RM1bil worth contract for the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project that was awarded to IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd.
According to sources quoted by MalaysiaGazette, the company had been facing delays in completing the project.
“Only about 10% of the NIISe project has been completed so far despite it being awarded in 2020. It has also been classified as a ‘sick’ project due to the delays in finishing it,” said the source.
The source also revealed that the company had even decided to sell the project after it was not able to afford to go forward with the project.
NIISe, a project under the Home Ministry, was originally contracted to be completed fully in 2024.
It was set to replace the myIMMs system used by the Immigration Department which has been in operation for over 20 years. ANN
War of words over NIISe
-
Wednesday, 01 Mar 2023
A SHOUTING match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat when issues surrounding the son-in-law of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the ongoing probe into the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project were raised during debates.
The incident was sparked when Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) mentioned that there were recent media reports claiming that “Pagoh” (Muhyiddin’s parliamentary constituency) had awarded the NIISe contract to his son-in-law.
Opposition chief Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) challenged Khoo to repeat his allegations outside if he was brave enough to do so.
Also coming to Muhyiddin’s defence was Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang), who requested Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau order Khoo to retract his statement, which he said was “a direct reference made against an MP with ill intentions”.
As the House descended into yet another shouting match, Muhyiddin stood up and denied Khoo’s allegations.
“I have been calmly sitting here listening to the allegations by Kota Melaka.
“I had previously clarified after the issue was raised by the MPs from Jelutong and Ipoh Barat saying my son-in-law Muhamad Adlan Berhan was awarded the NIISe (project) when Larut was the Home Minister.
“These are false allegations to tarnish my reputation and that of my family. This is a serious matter,” Muhyiddin said as he challenged Khoo to repeat his allegations outside the Dewan Rakyat.
He questioned Khoo for making assumptions based on news reports that he claimed were “fake news”, adding that his son-in-law had lodged a police report on the allegations against him.
Lau stepped in to cool things down by asking Khoo to show the newspaper reports he was referring to.
Several Opposition MPs could be heard calling on Lau to make a ruling and order Khoo to retract his statement.Khoo later complied with Lau’s request, but took another jibe at the NIISe issue.
“I will retract my remarks, and now I will rephrase my sentence, that everyone can read this from the newspaper, which mentioned that a son-in-law to someone has obtained the NIISe project.
“We know who that person is. Otherwise, those on the other side wouldn’t have interrupted us,” Khoo said cheekily before resuming his debate.
On Feb 8, it was reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was probing a former prime minister and his son-in-law in relation to a government contract believed to be linked to NIISe.
On Feb 17, Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional chairman, was questioned by MACC over claims that a government contract worth over a billion ringgit was handed to his relative. ANN
