MICHELLE YEOH, NOW IMMORTALISED BY FAMOUS U.S. CARTOONIST, CELEBRATES OSCAR WIN WITH GODDAUGHTER & FIRST WIFE OF EX-HUSBAND DICKSON POON

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh made showbiz history after becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars held Sunday (March 12).

After the awards ceremony, Yeoh attended the after-party where she celebrated her historic win with her goddaughter Dee Poon – who’s also the daughter of her ex-husband Hong Kong magnate Dickson Poon.

On Instagram, Dee shared a series of photos she took with the 60-year-old Malaysian star at the celebration banquet.

The first picture showed her posing with Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan, who were both smiles as they showed off their golden statuette.

In the second photo, the Ipoh-born actress was spotted giving Dee a hug.

In the final picture, taken in a more private setting, Yeoh can be seen posing with her partner Jean Todt, Dee’s biological mother, chairwoman of Esquel Group, Marjorie Yang – who’s also Dickson’s first wife – and Dee herself.

Yeoh and Dickson met on the set of Yes, Madam in 1985, where the actress played the lead and Dickson was the producer.

The two tied the knot in 1988 but divorced three years later. Despite the divorce, Yeoh revealed in an interview with Bustle that there was no bad blood between them and that everything ended on good terms. ANN