MICHELLE YEOH, NOW IMMORTALISED BY FAMOUS U.S. CARTOONIST, CELEBRATES OSCAR WIN WITH GODDAUGHTER & FIRST WIFE OF EX-HUSBAND DICKSON POON

Michelle Yeoh celebrates Oscar win with goddaughter and ex-husband’s first wife
Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh made showbiz history after becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars held Sunday (March 12).
After the awards ceremony, Yeoh attended the after-party where she celebrated her historic win with her goddaughter Dee Poon – who’s also the daughter of her ex-husband Hong Kong magnate Dickson Poon.
On Instagram, Dee shared a series of photos she took with the 60-year-old Malaysian star at the celebration banquet.
The first picture showed her posing with Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan, who were both smiles as they showed off their golden statuette.
In the second photo, the Ipoh-born actress was spotted giving Dee a hug.
In the final picture, taken in a more private setting, Yeoh can be seen posing with her partner Jean Todt, Dee’s biological mother, chairwoman of Esquel Group, Marjorie Yang – who’s also Dickson’s first wife – and Dee herself.
Yeoh and Dickson met on the set of Yes, Madam in 1985, where the actress played the lead and Dickson was the producer.
The two tied the knot in 1988 but divorced three years later. Despite the divorce, Yeoh revealed in an interview with Bustle that there was no bad blood between them and that everything ended on good terms. ANN
Michelle Yeoh immortalised in a cartoon in ‘The New Yorker’ magazine
Michelle Yeoh made cinema history as the first Asian Best Actress Winner at the Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The news created a major splash around the world, especially at home in Malaysia, with the Ipoh-born Yeoh’s triumph seen as one of the defining and inspiring stories of the 95th Academy Awards held in Hollywood, California.
The New Yorker, an American weekly magazine focused on politics and culture, humour and cartoons, fiction and poetry, and cultural reviews and criticism, went a step further by immortalising Yeoh in one of its famous editorial cartoons.
Liza Donnelly, 68, an American cartoonist and writer, best known for her work in The New Yorker and a resident cartoonist at CBS News, was assigned to “live draw” at the Oscars and she drew two cartoons of Yeoh, including a lovely sketch of the actor sharing her unforgettable acceptance speech with the world.
“Did any of you watch the Oscars last night (March 12 in the US)? I very much enjoyed them, from my perspective of constantly drawing. I felt a joy in the air – perhaps the joy of celebrating movies, yes, but also a joy of being back together,” wrote Donnelly on the Substack platform.
Donnelly’s Academy Award drawings also appeared on her “Seeing Things” online series, a reader-supported publication.
“As you know, I drew all week, below are my drawings from last night on the Red/Champagne Carpet and then from the Media Interview Room, where winners come to answer questions. I hope you enjoy!” she added.
Donnelly’s cartoons from the recent Oscars can be viewed here.
