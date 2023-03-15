DAYS AFTER HER STUPENDOUS OSCAR WIN, MICHELLE YEOH’S UBER-LUXURIOUS RICHARD MILLE WATCH, DIOR GOWN WITH ILLUSION NECKLINE STILL THE TALK OF TOWN AS THE EPITOME OF ELEGANCE & GRACE

How Michelle Yeoh and other celebs accessorised with watches for the Oscars

When it comes to the razzle dazzle of awards ceremonies, it is often the clothes that become the focus. Gowns, tuxedos and more will make headlines.

Yet, in the glare of cameras flashing, timepieces can hold their own too.

During the recent Oscars for example, a bevy of stunning watches made an appearance on the wrist of celebrities.

From Omega and Richard Mille to IWC Schaffhausen, Gucci and Tag Heuer, here’s a roundup of timepiece stars spotted on the red carpet.

A true star

Malaysia’s first Oscar winner, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh was pictured with a Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic Sapphire Set. This gorgeous timepiece matched the actress’ all-white outfit perfectly. The gemstones paired well with her jewellery as well, and helped her shine even more.

His time to shine

Actor Brendan Fraser, who also snagged an Oscar during the night, was seen wearing a Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope. The stainless steel models features a silvery dial, blue leather strap, and a co-axial master chronometer movement. It is just the perfect accessory for a winner.

Standout choice

Musician and record producer Questlove chose the Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Boutique Edition for his watch of the night. This design by IWC Schaffhausen is characterised by a maritime design, and features a gold case, hands and appliques – and a striking blue dial.

Bright side of the moon

Actress Hong Chau was pretty in pink for the night. Naturally she chose a watch that matches the colour. The Panerai Luminor Luminor Due Luna has a soft pink strap. A moonphase complication made it extra sophisticated too.

Gravitational pull

For actor Idris Elba, it is the G-Timeless Planetarium timepiece from Gucci that caught his eye. This bold watch has a yellow gold case on brown alligator strap. Also impressive, is the central tourbillon dial with a star diamond, further surrounded by 12 rotating beryl stones.

Peak style

Actor Jay Ellis was seen with a handsome Cartier Tank Must. The watch peeks out from the sleeve of his tuxedo, adding a nice suprise to an elegant but staid look. This large model sports a steel case and leather strap, plus it is decorated with diamonds.

Breaking down the red carpet look of Michelle Yeoh, Malaysia’s first Oscar winner