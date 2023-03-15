DAYS AFTER HER STUPENDOUS OSCAR WIN, MICHELLE YEOH’S UBER-LUXURIOUS RICHARD MILLE WATCH, DIOR GOWN WITH ILLUSION NECKLINE STILL THE TALK OF TOWN AS THE EPITOME OF ELEGANCE & GRACE
How Michelle Yeoh and other celebs accessorised with watches for the Oscars
When it comes to the razzle dazzle of awards ceremonies, it is often the clothes that become the focus. Gowns, tuxedos and more will make headlines.
Yet, in the glare of cameras flashing, timepieces can hold their own too.
During the recent Oscars for example, a bevy of stunning watches made an appearance on the wrist of celebrities.
From Omega and Richard Mille to IWC Schaffhausen, Gucci and Tag Heuer, here’s a roundup of timepiece stars spotted on the red carpet.
Malaysia’s first Oscar winner, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh was pictured with a Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic Sapphire Set. This gorgeous timepiece matched the actress’ all-white outfit perfectly. The gemstones paired well with her jewellery as well, and helped her shine even more.
His time to shine
Actor Brendan Fraser, who also snagged an Oscar during the night, was seen wearing a Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope. The stainless steel models features a silvery dial, blue leather strap, and a co-axial master chronometer movement. It is just the perfect accessory for a winner.
Standout choice
Musician and record producer Questlove chose the Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Boutique Edition for his watch of the night. This design by IWC Schaffhausen is characterised by a maritime design, and features a gold case, hands and appliques – and a striking blue dial.
Bright side of the moon
Actress Hong Chau was pretty in pink for the night. Naturally she chose a watch that matches the colour. The Panerai Luminor Luminor Due Luna has a soft pink strap. A moonphase complication made it extra sophisticated too.
Gravitational pull
For actor Idris Elba, it is the G-Timeless Planetarium timepiece from Gucci that caught his eye. This bold watch has a yellow gold case on brown alligator strap. Also impressive, is the central tourbillon dial with a star diamond, further surrounded by 12 rotating beryl stones.
Peak style
Actor Jay Ellis was seen with a handsome Cartier Tank Must. The watch peeks out from the sleeve of his tuxedo, adding a nice suprise to an elegant but staid look. This large model sports a steel case and leather strap, plus it is decorated with diamonds.
Breaking down the red carpet look of Michelle Yeoh, Malaysia’s first Oscar winner
Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh made history when she won the “Best Actress” award at the 2023 Oscars. She is the first Malaysian to have done so.
Like the star she is, Yeoh shone during the night, wearing a haute couture design by French luxury fashion house Dior. It had a mesh illusion neckline, plus layers of soft, delicate feather fringe.
The star teased her fans on Instagram, posting up snaps of her ethereal outfit. She also tagged all the brands from her look.
Oscars 2023 fashion: Michelle Yeoh and other stars regale on the red carpetRead more:
Of course, everything that she wore fit a theme. It was white, clean, sleek and oh-so-chic.
Yeoh has been making headlines at this season’s awards circuit, appearing in dazzling ensembles by top designers.
At the recent 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, she stepped out in a cool Schiaparelli haute couture design.
She rocked an Armani midnight blue getup for this year’s Golden Globes.
She has also been a highlight at fashion weeks. Pictured among some of the most famous faces in the entertainment industry, she attended runway shows as a front-row guest.
From Elie Saab to Balenciaga, she is fast becoming the fashion industry’s darling. In the past she has been the long-time face of luxury watchmaker Richard Mille.
Yeoh made showbiz history at the Academy Awards when she took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
She is the first actress of Asian descent to win in the Best Actress category in the Academy’s 95-year history. She’s also the first Malaysian to be nominated and win in the Academy Awards.
