IF YOU’RE GOOD MUSLIMS, WHY IS KELANTAN INCREASINGLY INFAMOUS AS THE ‘CHILD RAPE CAPITAL’ OF THE NATION – PAS GETS A TICKING OFF, TOLD TO FOCUS ON CORE GOVERNANCE ISSUES – INSTEAD OF STIRRING UP HATRED FOR THE LGBT COMMUNITY – WHILE PAS-LED TERENGGANU IS NO BETTER WITH ‘EVERY ONE OF THE ORANG ASLI HOUSEHOLDS LIVING BELOW THE POVERTY LINE’

Stop targeting LGBT, solve issues in Kelantan, Terengganu first, Santiago tells PAS

The former Klang MP says the party must address the high incidence of sexual crimes and help impoverished Orang Asli households.

PETALING JAYA: A former MP has urged PAS to focus on tackling issues in Kelantan and Terengganu instead of targeting the lesbian, gay and transgender (LGBT) community.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago said PAS seemed to prefer “spewing venom” against the LGBT instead of working to resolve the various issues in the east coast states it governs.

In a statement, the DAP man cited reports that there were 224 cases of sexual crimes in Kelantan in 2021, of which many victims were in their teens, aged between 13 and 16.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat recently voiced concern over the number of sexual abuse cases involving children in Kelantan, with 59 cases involving children registered at the Kota Bharu sessions court last year, compared to 18 which involved adults.

Santiago also said it had been reported that every one of the Orang Asli households in Terengganu lived below the poverty line of RM2,208.

“Kelantan is in second place, with 83.3% of its indigenous community living in poverty.

“It’s time for PAS to look at development issues in the states it governs, on top of the rise in sexual crimes. Training its guns on the LGBT is a cheap tactic and won’t help create progress,” he said.

Yesterday, Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary claimed that the LGBT’s lifestyle was “so perverted that it surpasses animal limits”, according to Malaysiakini.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had also called for stern action to be taken over apparent LGBT elements at a women’s rally in front of Sogo and Dataran Merdeka on Sunday.

The PAS Youth chief questioned if Putrajaya would introduce harsh laws to stem the apparent rise of pro-LGBT groups, claiming that these groups had “hijacked” the women’s rally.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar has ordered the federal territories Islamic religious department (Jawi) to cooperate with the police in their probe into the rally, saying it was unacceptable to “promote or normalise a wayward lifestyle that contradicts Islamic values”.

Police have recorded statements from six participants at the rally, themed Women’s March Malaysia. MKINI

High number of child sex abuse cases in Kelantan worries CJ

The number of such cases registered at the Kota Bharu sessions court exceeds those involving adults.

PETALING JAYA: Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has voiced concern over the high number of sexual abuse cases involving children that was recorded in Kelantan last year. According to Bernama, Tengku Maimun said 59 cases of sexual abuse involving children were registered at the Kota Bharu sessions court last year, while there were only 18 involving adults. “Everyone must be vigilant about this issue to safeguard the rights and welfare of children, who are vulnerable, so that they are given the necessary protection. “For the courts, cases of sexual crimes involving children will always be given priority through the special court,” she said. Tengku Maimun added that everyone must do their part in tackling the issue as it could destroy the future of the younger generation. She also said Kelantan recorded the highest number of drug abuse cases among all states last year, with 3,683 cases handled by the courts. Of the 3,683, 72 cases were registered at the high court under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while 254 cases were registered at the sessions court and 3,357 were registered at the magistrates’ court. “Last year, the Kota Bharu court complex registered a total of 13,579 civil and criminal cases. Of these, 6,412 cases were criminal cases, most of which involved drug abuse.” FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.