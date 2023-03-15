UMNO TO USE BN LOGO IN STATE POLLS – ZAHID GIVES A GLIMPSE OF THE TYPE OF COOPERATION HE PLANS FOR UMNO-BN TO BUILD WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PAKATAN – ‘THIS IS A NEW POLITICAL LANDSCAPE. WE CAN LOOK AT THE PAST BUT WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS TO MOVE FORWARD. SUCH AN APPROACH (WORKING TOGETHER) IS VITAL COMPARED TO ADOPTING THE SILO (ISOLATED) APPROACH & ENDING UP BEING DEFEATED’

BN’s partnership with PH is the way forward, says Ahmad Zahid

KUANTAN: The political alliance between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be seen as the way forward, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president and deputy prime minister described the cooperation as a new political landscape and the pact would work together in the upcoming state elections.

“This is a new political landscape…we can look at the past but what is important is to move forward. The new formula is not only to ensure the party remains relevant…Umno and BN in this context but also towards further strengthening the cooperation.

“In the state elections, I told my friends in BN and Umno that we must continue to use the BN logo besides continuing to establish cooperation with our friends in PH. On seat distribution, it can be discussed as long as we have chemistry or compatibility.

“Such an approach (working together) is vital compared to adopting the silo (isolated) approach and ending up being defeated. Finally, it will not bring any benefit to any political party,” he said in an interview with Agenda Awani last night.

“When there were diversions concerning religion and the Malays, does Umno compromise with such matters. No, we never…..on matters concerning the pillars of Islam and the pillar of belief.

“At the same time, we respect those following other religions and celebrate the differences of opinion. We do not force others to be with us but there are morals and methodologies that we need to adhere to in differences of opinions through various aspects.

“We see our prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim adopting the approach as the opposition leader for 25 years but lets not forget he was previously in the government for about two decades. So he can make the best comparisons on the economic system which was once an idealism and is now implemented through administering the country,” he said.  NST

Umno chooses to team up with PH as partnership with PN would have been harmful

KUANTAN: Establishing ties with Perikatan Nasional(PN) to form the federal government after the 15th general election(GE15) would have been harmful for Umno, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said the decision was taken after serious consideration including scrutinising which political alliance, either with PN or Pakatan Harapan(PH), would bring lesser harm.

“In politics, there are no permanent friends… no permanent enemies. In such a situation(deciding between PN and PH) I looked at which will pose ‘mudarat’ (harm) whether it be PN or PH… not about benefits, the benefits will come much later.

“I tabled the proposal with friends in Umno’s supreme council and political bureau, and some did not agree. I would like to inform here that out of the 56 party’s supreme council members including those who won and were appointed, only two did not agree(teaming with PH) which means more than 95 per cent agreed with my suggestion… it will bring more harm if we joined PN,” he said in an interview with Agenda Awani last night.

In terms of benefits, Zahid said the move to back PH had led to political stability where the federal government was formed with a simple majority of 112.

“Later, our friends(members of parliaments) from Sarawak and Sabah along with independent MPs joined the government to secure a two third majority with 148 seats. If not because of divine intervention, how could we get 112 on the dot or 148 seats?

“This is the reality.. I tried but divine intervention gave us something very abnormal. We have to leave it to Allah the Almighty besides putting in the effort,” he said.

Zahid was earlier asked about his “out-of-the-box” decision to strike the unexpected partnership with PH to form the government whereby he had previously been together with PN and Muafakat Nasional after the infamous Sheraton Move, which led to the fall of the PH government in February 2020.  NST

