UMNO TO USE BN LOGO IN STATE POLLS – ZAHID GIVES A GLIMPSE OF THE TYPE OF COOPERATION HE PLANS FOR UMNO-BN TO BUILD WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PAKATAN – ‘THIS IS A NEW POLITICAL LANDSCAPE. WE CAN LOOK AT THE PAST BUT WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS TO MOVE FORWARD. SUCH AN APPROACH (WORKING TOGETHER) IS VITAL COMPARED TO ADOPTING THE SILO (ISOLATED) APPROACH & ENDING UP BEING DEFEATED’

BN’s partnership with PH is the way forward, says Ahmad Zahid

KUANTAN: The political alliance between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be seen as the way forward, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president and deputy prime minister described the cooperation as a new political landscape and the pact would work together in the upcoming state elections.

“This is a new political landscape…we can look at the past but what is important is to move forward. The new formula is not only to ensure the party remains relevant…Umno and BN in this context but also towards further strengthening the cooperation.

“In the state elections, I told my friends in BN and Umno that we must continue to use the BN logo besides continuing to establish cooperation with our friends in PH. On seat distribution, it can be discussed as long as we have chemistry or compatibility.

“Such an approach (working together) is vital compared to adopting the silo (isolated) approach and ending up being defeated. Finally, it will not bring any benefit to any political party,” he said in an interview with Agenda Awani last night.

Ahmad Zahid was earlier asked about BN’s role in the unity government and its direction with PH after the first 100 days especially with the upcoming state polls.

Meanwhile, speaking on the support by the Malays towards Umno, Ahmad Zahid said the party never compromised on matters related to Islam and the Malays.

“When there were diversions concerning religion and the Malays, does Umno compromise with such matters. No, we never…..on matters concerning the pillars of Islam and the pillar of belief.

“At the same time, we respect those following other religions and celebrate the differences of opinion. We do not force others to be with us but there are morals and methodologies that we need to adhere to in differences of opinions through various aspects.

“We see our prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim adopting the approach as the opposition leader for 25 years but lets not forget he was previously in the government for about two decades. So he can make the best comparisons on the economic system which was once an idealism and is now implemented through administering the country,” he said. NST