GUILTY CONSCIENCE OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN MAKES A STARTLING ADMISSION – ‘I’M HAVING SLEEPLESS NIGHTS…IF FOUND GUILTY, I WILL BE JAILED FOR 20 YEARS’ – THEN PLAYS FOR SYMPATHY OVER RM2 MIL ‘LOAN’ FOR BAIL MONEY – ‘OTHERWISE I WOULD STILL BE IN JAIL UNTIL NOW’ – AS THOUGH MALAYS DON’T THINK RM2 MIL IS PEANUTS TO HIM

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who has recently been charged with abuse of power and money laundering, confessed that he finds it difficult to sleep at night.

“When I read (the news) after the charges, it is difficult to sleep at night. My wife, beside me, finds it difficult to sleep. My children are worried. That’s normal.

“However when I read, if found guilty on these charges I will be jailed for 20 years,” he said.

The Pagoh MP claimed trial on Friday for four counts of abuse of power and two money laundering charges involving RM232.5 million, before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge, Azura Alwi.

The four abuse of power charges, framed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, accused Muhyiddin of using his position as the then-prime minister and Bersatu president to obtain RM232.5 million from three companies and an individual, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

The two money laundering charges were laid out under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 read with Section 87(1) of the same Act.

Muhyiddin is accused of receiving RM120 million of proceeds illegally from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd between Feb 25, 2021, and July 8, 2022.

The three companies are Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, while the individual in question is Azman Yusoff.

The PN chairperson, who is now released on bail, mentioned last night that he was loaned money to make the RM2 million bail.

“Launching a fund or crowdfunding will not be sufficient even until today. So I owe those who have loaned (the money).

“It is fortunate that they have given the money, otherwise I would still be in jail until now,” he said.

Muhyiddin was speaking at a PN ceramah last night, held at Markas PAS Taman Melewar in Kuala Lumpur.

During his speech, he reiterated claims of selective prosecution.

“The question arises of why ‘greedy’ actions are taken against me and PN, through Bersatu?” he asked.

Muhyiddin went on to claim that the government was threatened by PN’s success in GE15, as it had won 74 parliamentary seats.

Harapan had won 82 parliamentary seats.

He said that 60 to 70 percent of Malays have risen and had chosen PN as a party that they placed confidence in.

