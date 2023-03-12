Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has indicated that he has files on government party leaders from his time as home minister.

He revealed this while speaking out against alleged political persecution against the opposition.

“Don’t just find fault. I can just find fault with them. I’m telling you, I know.

“I used to be the home minister, I think I’ve got a lot of files against them too, whether I want to use it or not,” Hamzah said in an interview with The Star.

He then went on to say that if the opposition is being harassed just to frustrate them, this would not work.

“As politicians, we’ll never get frustrated, and actually the spirit that we get after actually being pushed, being harassed like this, we (just become) stronger,” he said.

On Friday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with abuse of power and money laundering involving RM232.5 million – allegedly obtained from three companies and an individual during his time as prime minister.

The former premier is slated to be slapped with more charges on Monday.

He and his supporters have implied that these were political donations.

‘Nothing wrong with political donations’

Hamzah, during the interview, said there was nothing wrong with political donations as it is currently unregulated.

“There is no act against political funds, anyone can actually donate to a party if they feel that the cause, the struggle, the leaders of the party, can actually achieve whatever they want,” he added.

The Political Funding Bill has been in the making for many years, with previous governments vowing to table such a bill amid regular calls from civil societies for such legislation.

It was previously reported last September that the then-Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration was expected to table a Political Funding Bill in Parliament in November.

However, the matter was shelved after Parliament was dissolved to make way for the 15th general election last November.

The previous Pakatan Harapan government submitted a proposed legislative framework for the bill to Parliament in November 2019 to be presented to a special select committee for scrutiny.

However, the Harapan government fell in February 2020 following the Sheraton Move.

In the latest development, the current government said the bill would be referred to a Parliament special select committee for further deliberation.

There may be repercussions

Meanwhile, Hamzah said he hoped the government would take the opposition seriously and engage them.

Otherwise, he said there might be repercussions.

“We are fighting for the people. We believe that whatever struggle we take to Parliament must be considered fairly by the government.

“If we feel that the government is not listening to us, then we would have no other choice, but to do something.

“We have many options, but I cannot tell you now, but we will do something.

“As a human being, I have my limits. When I do not have any other choice, then I will go for it (one of the options),” MKINI

