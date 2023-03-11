Don’t compare Muhyiddin’s graft case to Najib’s, says Wan Fayhsal

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says Muhyiddin Yassin’s case does not involve a ‘large worldwide financial scandal’ like 1MDB.

KUALA LUMPUR: Comparisons between Muhyiddin Yassin’s corruption case and Najib Razak’s 1MDB-related cases are not apt, says Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Speaking at Bersatu Youth’s annual general meeting here, Wan Fayhsal said that Muhyiddin’s case does not involve a “large worldwide financial scandal” like 1MDB.

“I wish to remind (Bersatu members that) Muhyiddin is not Najib,” Wan Fayhsal said during the youth wing’s annual general meeting here.

“The Malays are smart enough to know the difference between what is glass and what is diamond.”

Yesterday, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering related to the Jana Wibawa programme.

Najib, meanwhile, was convicted on charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering over RM42 million SRC International funds in his bank accounts. He is currently serving his 12-year jail sentence in Kajang prison. SRC International was a 1MDB subsidiary.

Wan Fayhsal said that Muhyiddin’s case is related to political financing, which was not illegal.

“I will make sure members and leaders defend him (Muhyiddin),” Wan Fayhsal added.

Wan Fayshal shoots down Anwar’s EPF proposal

He also hit out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s suggestion that Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors, who have been pushing for another round of withdrawals, be allowed to use their retirement funds as collateral for loans from banks.

Wan Fayhsal said this showed that Anwar, who is also the finance minister, had failed to assist those who are in a dire financial situation, despite being assisted by prominent economic advisers.

“That’s not what the rakyat want. If you were to check all the comments (on social media), I think they are all negative towards the proposal,” he said.

“I think the government, or perhaps the finance minister, should come up with a proper proposal.”

Separately, Wan Fayhsal also said he would not be defending his position as Youth chief as he had reached the age limit for the wing.

Although he did not elaborate, the Machang MP said he was now looking to take on a bigger role in the party and Perikatan Nasional.

“I want to play in the big league. It is only natural because I will be crossing Armada’s (Bersatu Youth) membership threshold of 35,” he said.

He will turn 36 on May 8.

