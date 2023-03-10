KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said there was insufficient evidence against party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
Hamzah said the party’s lawyers had requested a list of evidence to scrutinise the charges against Muhyiddin, but were told it would be available only by May.
“How can they create a case against our leader by not having their evidence?
“Our lawyers requested it today and were told it will be available only in May.
“This means they do not have sufficient documents,” he said at a press conference after the Bersatu women’s wing annual general meeting, today.
Hamzah said Muhyiddin was prosecuted to tarnish Bersatu’s reputation.
“For instance, he got out of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters yesterday around 8pm. However, MACC had issued a statement on the charges several hours before that.
“How can you issue a statement before he was released? This is clearly pre-planned.
“They should have carried out the investigations much earlier. Open investigation papers and then only call for investigation. This is unfair and cruel.”
Earlier today, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to six counts of corruption and power abuse before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.
He was charged with two counts of receiving RM195 million credited into the party’s account between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021; and from Feb 8 to July 8 last year.
Both charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.
He was also charged with four counts of using his position as prime minister and Bersatu president to ask RM200 million as a bribe at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Feb 8 and 25, 2021.
Muhyiddin is expected to face another corruption charge at a Shah Alam court on Monday.
Muhyiddin is the latest Bersatu leader to face charges in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme.
Others who have been charged are former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad. NST