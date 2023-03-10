KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin calls on Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional supporters to stay calm and obey the law to maintain peace in the country.

He said he and his lawyers will do their level best to seek justice before leaving his fate to Allah and the impartial judges.

“To all Bersatu and PN supporters, and the people in general, I appreciate your support. Please stay calm and allow me to defend myself through this legal process.

“I will not ask you to hold street demonstrations to defend me. This is an era of economic recession due to Covid-19. The people are struggling to make ends meet.

“I will not burden the people by asking them to stand up for me. We all have to obey the law and maintain peace,” he told a press conference at the lobby of the Jalan Duta Court Complex here Friday (March 10).

About his post as Bersatu president, Muhyiddin said he would leave it to the party’s supreme council to decide.

Earlier, Muhyiddin claimed trial in the Sessions Court to four charges of abuse of power amounting to RM232.5mil and two counts of money laundering involving RM195mil.

Judge Azura Alwi, however, allowed him to be released on bail of RM2mil, which was posted by his family members, pending trial. – Bernama

Faizal: If someone were to steal, they would have hidden it well

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu quipped that if someone were to steal money, they would have hidden it better. “As a layman, it makes no sense that a thief would keep stolen money in a political party’s bank account. “Realistically, that wouldn’t happen but we will not interfere with the court,” Faizal told reporters at Menara PGRM in Kuala Lumpur after attending the party’s annual general meeting today. The meeting, which was supposed to be held this morning, was delayed to allow Bersatu members to show solidarity with president Muhyiddin Yassin at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Faizal was referring to the six charges levelled against Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin this morning at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Muhyiddin claimed trial to four counts of abuse of power and two money laundering charges involving RM232.5 million. MKINI Prosecution does not have enough evidence against Muhyiddin, says Hamzah KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said there was insufficient evidence against party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Hamzah said the party’s lawyers had requested a list of evidence to scrutinise the charges against Muhyiddin, but were told it would be available only by May. “How can they create a case against our leader by not having their evidence? “Our lawyers requested it today and were told it will be available only in May. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (centre) with party leaders, address the media after the party’s women’s wing annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur . – NSTP/SAIFULLIZAN TAMADI “This means they do not have sufficient documents,” he said at a press conference after the Bersatu women’s wing annual general meeting, today. Hamzah said Muhyiddin was prosecuted to tarnish Bersatu’s reputation. “For instance, he got out of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters yesterday around 8pm. However, MACC had issued a statement on the charges several hours before that. “How can you issue a statement before he was released? This is clearly pre-planned. “They should have carried out the investigations much earlier. Open investigation papers and then only call for investigation. This is unfair and cruel.” Earlier today, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to six counts of corruption and power abuse before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi. He was charged with two counts of receiving RM195 million credited into the party’s account between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021; and from Feb 8 to July 8 last year. Both charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. He was also charged with four counts of using his position as prime minister and Bersatu president to ask RM200 million as a bribe at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Feb 8 and 25, 2021. Muhyiddin is expected to face another corruption charge at a Shah Alam court on Monday. Muhyiddin is the latest Bersatu leader to face charges in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme. Others who have been charged are former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad. NST

