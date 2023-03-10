FROM HERO TO ZERO, FALLEN EX-PM MUHYIDDIN COMES UNDER SCRUTINY BY HIS OWN PEOPLE – MALAY FIRST OR FIRST RIGHT TO STEAL?

The shame of being ‘Malay first’

Now we know why the Malay community needs protection and Islam must be defended.

Both need protection from former prime ministers and senior politicians, all of whom are of Malay stock and facing charges of corruption.

If the allegations are proven true, then the money which the convicted felon, Najib Abdul Razak, stole from the rakyat is a loose change compared with that involving a recent former prime minister.

For many decades, affirmative action policies gave the Malay political elite the licence to cheat and rob their own people.

By abusing various laws like the Internal Security Act (ISA), Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 and the Sedition Act, those who dared to speak out were silenced.

One aim of the New Economic Policy (NEP) in the early 1970s was to give the Malays a chance to improve their economic plight and to ‘catch up’ with the other races.

It started off fine and the Malay middle class did grow bigger; but then, a plan was hatched by Malay politicians.

They hijacked the NEP to enrich themselves, their families and their cronies, in a practice which has continued till today.

They behaved like greedy animals in a feeding frenzy at a trough. No sharing was allowed.

Some other people would compare their behaviour to being in the driving seat of a runaway train. They were out of control, they were dangerous and needed to be stopped before they caused more harm.

Manipulating the masses

These Malays were a law unto themselves. Lying, thieving and cheating became ‘normalised’. Race-baiting and religious extremism were freely used to manipulate the masses.

If left unchallenged, the Malays would be responsible for their own destruction. The other races need not worry, nor intervene because the Malays were undermining their own people.

If anyone is stupid enough to proudly boast that he is ‘Malay first’, he could at least ensure that he is of exemplary character, impeccable behaviour and is someone of considerable achievement.

Otherwise, when allegations of the person’s improper conduct arise, it is his ‘Malay first’ credentials which will attract huge amounts of sarcasm and ridicule, besides heaping much shame on the larger Malay population.

On March 9, when Muhyiddin Yassin was invited to the MACC headquarters for questioning, the majority of opposition MPs abandoned their parliamentary sitting to show solidarity for the former prime minister outside the MACC building in Putrajaya.

Are these MPs more interested in him, than in representing their constituents?

Perhaps, it was not a question of support for Muhyiddin. Was the rally used as a cover whilst they discussed damage limitation control? The question uppermost on their minds was probably, “Who’s next?”

Which other high-ranking Malay politician will be summoned by the MACC in the next few days?

Of Azmin Ali

Azmin Ali, the Bersatu supreme council member said that the party expected more arrests but claimed that Muhyiddin’s arrest was to cripple Bersatu.

Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?

Why does he not take charge of Bersatu? He’s like a jack-in-the-box and seems to appear when an opportunity can be turned to his advantage.

From Umno-Baru to PKR, the party he formed with Anwar Ibrahim, who had been sacked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1998; but soon after, Azmin locked horns with Rafizi Ramli.

In 2018, Azmin picked up where he left off in 1998 and once again became Mahathir’s blue-eyed boy and was made the economy minister.

When PKR sacked him, he joined Bersatu. He may have coveted the post of deputy president, but even he could not beat Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s vastly superior ampu-bodek qualities.

Having missed the post before, why not try again? Faizal may be busy answering questions about suspicious Perak land grabs.

Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali

Azmin described Bersatu as a “party that upholds accountability, transparency, integrity, rejects corruption and kleptocracy”. Really?

As one of the prime movers in the Sheraton Move, he and his co-conspirators brushed aside the mandate of the rakyat in GE14.

Malaysia was brought to its knees. Where was Bersatu’s integrity in organising the coup?

Malaysians will not forget the photograph of excess and indulgence, taken somewhere in parliament. A smiling Muhyiddin, flanked by the newly nominated speaker, Azhar Harun, and Azmin, all grinning and showing the thumbs-up sign.

Gorging on their meal, which allegedly cost RM6,500, was like a slap in the rakyat’s face.

Nine months later, white flags were raised outside the homes of starving Malaysians.

Bersatu’s fiscal measures to help the rakyat were non-existent. Instead, Muhyiddin expanded his cabinet and loyalists became heads of various GLCs. The taxpayer forked out hundreds of millions of ringgits in wages, and perks, for them.

When Muhyiddin declared Emergency Rule, there was no transparency, nor parliamentary scrutiny over how the rakyat’s money was spent. Neither was there any accountability for their actions. Was Azmin aware of how Malaysians felt then?

Millions of Malaysians donated food and money for the poor. Did they receive the money?

One can hardly spend a few minutes in Malaysia without some nationalist politician, or sanctimonious preacher claiming that the country is doomed because Malays are threatened and Islam needs protection. Who, or what from, they have never said.

Their argument is always the same. The Chinese/Christians/Jews/DAP/Singapore want to Christianise Malaysia.

Malaysians just want to be rid of corrupt politicians.

Why have religious leaders failed to condemn corrupt Malays/Muslims?

So, who’s next to face the MACC?

Shockingly, Najib’s crimes do appear to be the tip of the iceberg. – WRITER MARIAM MOKHTAR

