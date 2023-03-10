UNSTOPPED, ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI DEFIES ROYAL BAN TO DELIVER SERMON IN RUSILA MOSQUE – OVER TO YOU, T’GANU & PUTRAJAYA! WHAT WILL THEY DO AS DEFIANT HADI CONTINUES TO TRAMPLE & RIDE ROUGH-SHOD OVER BOTH STATE & FEDERAL AUTHORITIES IN THE NAME OF ‘ISLAM’

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today delivered his weekly sermon at the Rusila mosque in Marang, Terengganu, despite the prohibition by the state Islamic council against doing so.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Marang MP did so after handing over donations collected by the state PAS to the Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims at the mosque.

The portal quoted Terengganu PAS commissioner Husain Awang as urging party members who have no credentials to deliver lectures or sermons at mosques or suraus, to apply for it the soonest as possible.

“God willing, we apply (for the credentials). Some have applied, some have got it, but others have not,” he was quoted as saying.

The prohibition against all politicians including parliamentarians, state assemblypersons, and senators from delivering a lecture or sermon in all mosques and suraus across Terengganu, came into effect on March 2.

According to a search in data.gov.my, as of March 4, Hadi is not registered as a recognized speaker in Terengganu.

The portal provides a database for citizens to access and download open government datasets online.

The order was issued after state ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin became upset that some politicians had delivered religious lectures or classes and led Friday prayers without approval.

Exemptions, however, are given to politicians who have been recognised to teach or those with permission to do so from the Terengganu Malay Heritage and Islamic Religious Council council.

Despite the prohibition, Hadi (above) said there was nothing wrong with Muslim politicians delivering sermons in mosques or suraus, pointing out they have a duty to speak up on various matters including politics.

This is because in Islam, politics and religion are inseparable, the Perikatan Nasional deputy chairperson had stressed.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rebuked Hadi on the matter, asking the latter to mind his words and never go against the decisions taken by the Malay rulers.

Besides Terengganu, Johor and Perak also have similar prohibitions in place.

MKINI

.