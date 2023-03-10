When a man is destructive, he is also dangerous. I think it is about time that the security apparatus that we have in this country be brought to bear on all who pose a threat to our national security, including Hadi.

I strongly urge that the PAS president be put in the “High-Risk Persons” category. His indirect salvo at the Malay rulers recently is not something that should be taken lightly.

Hadi has not said anything positive about anyone or anything after last November’s general election. Everything that came out of his mouth in the media has been negative, negatively destructive, to be precise.

It seems that to Hadi, there is nothing good about the unity government, about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the new ministers, especially those from Umno, or even the Malay rulers.

To the PAS president, there is possibly nothing good about this nation, that is if he and his cohorts in PAS and Perikatan Nasional are not in charge. If they are in power, then all is fine – even corruption is okay.

This is what I think of Hadi today and this is where I believe his train of thought is heading – he will continue to create havoc, issuing threats and warnings as and when he feels like it. In short, he may even accelerate his destructive mode and bring it to another level and this is where the danger lies.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Intentionally or not, his followers may believe what he said and may also take it as a decree from the tok guru.

For example, Hadi had declared that it was not wrong for the opposition to plan the downfall of the government, saying that it was in fact their duty to do so.

Hadi’s followers might take it upon themselves to pursue whatever action necessary to cause the collapse of Anwar’s unity government.

What is the possible scenario?

Hadi is an ulama. He is no ordinary politician but one with impressive Islamic credentials, to his followers at least. They could interpret his words as an order.

This is where the danger lies. It may reach a point where Hadi is also unable to control the situation.

Seriously, there is nothing to prevent extremists from taking Hadi’s words to start an anti-Anwar or anti-unity government revolution. This could turn violent, too, if extreme elements are involved.

Malaysia also has a National Security Policy (NSP) which is the overarching policy or basis for comprehensive national security aimed at maintaining, safeguarding and defending the National Core Values to ensure the survival of Malaysia as an independent, peaceful, safe and sovereign nation.

It’s not just about asking Hadi to stop dreaming of toppling the unity government and giving reasons why Hadi is only dreaming.

The PAS president has now told his followers that it is their duty to topple the government. If I were a fanatic and an ardent follower, I might feel duty-bound to carry it out.

So, what is the possible scenario? It might not be just another Sheraton-style coup but something more dangerous.

No, the last thing we all want to see in this country is a government toppled by violent means. However, who is to say that it will not happen, given that we now have desperate politicians in our midst who are fanning hatred?

Let us also be mindful that there are other elements (wealthy people with means and power) who also wish to see the downfall of Anwar and his unity government.

Combine these two with their common interest to get rid of Anwar and his government and anything is possible.

Right now, it is vital for Bukit Aman to flex its muscles and send Hadi a strong message that he is not above the law.

