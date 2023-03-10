‘ABAH’ WAVE OR ‘BYE-BYE’ WAVE? – AS IT BECOMES APPARENT MALAYS COULDN’T CARE LESS IF MUHYIDDIN ROTTED IN JAIL OR NOT – LEAVING HIS BERSATU TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON PAS’ ‘GREEN WAVE’ TO CATCH SOME CRUMBS OF SUPPORT – EX-PM QUICKLY SIGNALS HE WILL STAY ON AS BERSATU CHIEF – INDEED WITHOUT ANY POSITION OR LEGACY, MUHYIDDIN WOULD DROP OFF THE RADAR ALMOST IMMEDIATELY
The wave of people opposing the “cruelty” committed against Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin will be bigger than the reformasi movement 25 years ago, a PAS leader has predicted.
Dubbing it the “Abah wave”, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the results of the rakyat’s wrath will be seen in the upcoming six state elections.
“I think the prosecution (of Muhyiddin) today will increase the people’s support for PN because they know what’s happening.
“And this will show in the upcoming state elections. If there are parties who used reformasi to gather support, this is bigger than that – that much I can say. We will stand by Muhyiddin,” Takiyuddin told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex today.
He was commenting on the corruption charges against Muhyiddin.
Takiyuddin was referring to the reformasi which began as a protest movement to counter Anwar Ibrahim’s sacking as the deputy prime minister in September 1998.
The Kota Bharu MP claimed that the charges against Muhyiddin were “clearly politically motivated”.
Meanwhile, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin echoed Takiyuddin’s statement.
“As we have said before, this is a political prosecution to make it seem as if Bersatu has committed a crime, but we are confident we will win in the end,” he said.
Muhyiddin leaves it to Bersatu to decide on president’s post
Muhyiddin Yassin is leaving it to the Bersatu supreme council to determine whether he will continue to hold the position of party president.
Speaking to the media at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today, the former premier said he will abide by the council’s decision regarding his position.
“I will bring (issue of) my position to the party’s supreme council for it to decide.
“(My situation is) different from Wan Saiful Wan Jan as I am the president chosen by the party.
“I will leave it to the supreme council in the immediate term on whatever decision it will make. I will abide (by it),” Muhyiddin said when asked whether he will let go of his position in Bersatu.
Wan Saiful had resigned from his Bersatu information chief post after being charged with corruption.
The Tasek Gelugor MP said the move was to set a standard so that the charge would not give rise to a wrong perception of the party.
Muhyiddin: ‘Prematurely’ framed charges
Elaborating on his prosecution, Muhyiddin said that the charges against him were “prematurely” framed by the authorities before the investigations were even completed.
“Yesterday, before my statement was taken regarding allegations that I misused my power by approving a tax exemption for the Albukhary Foundation, I was told that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had yet to decide on whether to charge me or not.
“Then how was the decision to charge me made when my statement had not yet been recorded on the matter?” he questioned.
This showed that the government was merely using enforcement agencies as a tool for political purposes, the Pagoh MP alleged.
Earlier today, Muhyiddin claimed trial to four counts of abuse of power and two money laundering charges involving RM232.5 million.
He faces 20 years in jail and a fine five times the amount of gratification involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher for the abuse of power charges.
For the money laundering case, he may be sentenced to imprisonment of 15 years and fined five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher. MKINI
