‘ABAH’ WAVE OR ‘BYE-BYE’ WAVE? – AS IT BECOMES APPARENT MALAYS COULDN’T CARE LESS IF MUHYIDDIN ROTTED IN JAIL OR NOT – LEAVING HIS BERSATU TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON PAS’ ‘GREEN WAVE’ TO CATCH SOME CRUMBS OF SUPPORT – EX-PM QUICKLY SIGNALS HE WILL STAY ON AS BERSATU CHIEF – INDEED WITHOUT ANY POSITION OR LEGACY, MUHYIDDIN WOULD DROP OFF THE RADAR ALMOST IMMEDIATELY

The wave of people opposing the “cruelty” committed against Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin will be bigger than the reformasi movement 25 years ago, a PAS leader has predicted.

Dubbing it the “Abah wave”, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the results of the rakyat’s wrath will be seen in the upcoming six state elections.

“I think the prosecution (of Muhyiddin) today will increase the people’s support for PN because they know what’s happening.

“And this will show in the upcoming state elections. If there are parties who used reformasi to gather support, this is bigger than that – that much I can say. We will stand by Muhyiddin,” Takiyuddin told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex today.

He was commenting on the corruption charges against Muhyiddin.

The Bersatu president claimed trial to four counts of abuse of power and two money laundering charges involving RM232.5 million.

Takiyuddin was referring to the reformasi which began as a protest movement to counter Anwar Ibrahim’s sacking as the deputy prime minister in September 1998.

The Kota Bharu MP claimed that the charges against Muhyiddin were “clearly politically motivated”.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin

Meanwhile, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin echoed Takiyuddin’s statement.

“As we have said before, this is a political prosecution to make it seem as if Bersatu has committed a crime, but we are confident we will win in the end,” he said.

Muhyiddin faces 20 years in jail and a fine five times the amount of gratification involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher for the abuse of power charges.

For the money laundering case, the Pagoh MP may be sentenced to imprisonment of 15 years and fined five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher. MKINI