RM232.5 MIL KICKBACKS SHOCKER – MUHYIDDIN SLAPPED WITH 6 COUNTS OF CORRUPTION – 4 FOR ABUSE OF POWER & 2 FOR MONEY LAUNDERING – ‘THE CHARGES ARE LINKED TO ALLEGATIONS CONTRACTORS DEPOSITED RM300 MIL INTO BERSATU’S ACCOUNTS IN RETURN FOR PROJECTS IN THE JANA WIBAWA PROGRAM,’ SAYS REPORT
Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin has claimed trial for four counts of abuse of power and two money laundering charges involving RM232.5 million.
The Perikatan Nasional chairperson, clad in a black suit, was charged during proceedings before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi this morning.
The four abuse of power charges, framed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, accused Muhyiddin of using his position as then premier and Bersatu president to obtain RM232.5 million from three companies and an individual, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.
The two money laundering charges, laid out under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 read with Section 87(1) of the same Act, accused the 76-year-old of receiving RM120 million of proceeds from illegal activity from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd between Feb 25, 2021, and July 8 2022.
The Pagoh MP may be jailed up to 20 years and fined five times the amount of gratification involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher for the abuse of power charges, while for the money laundering case, he may be sentenced to imprisonment of 15 years and fined five times the amount involved of RM5 million, whichever is higher. MKINI
RM300mil kickback claims that led to charges being filed
PETALING JAYA: The charging of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in court is linked to allegations that contractors had deposited RM300mil into the party’s accounts in return for projects.
The projects were part of the Jana Wibawa programme, which was set in November 2020 by Muhyiddin when he was the prime minister, to empower bumiputra contractors struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the scheme, bumiputra contractors rated three to five stars were given contracts through direct negotiation.
They had to be approved by the Finance Ministry and Muhyiddin has pointed the finger at his finance minister then, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, as the one who had approved the companies getting the projects.
Muhyiddin has also called the allegations “political slander” to smear his reputation as the eighth prime minister.
In February, the MACC froze Bersatu’s accounts and has since charged several individuals in court.
They included former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.
They were alleged to have collected funds from the award of the projects.
On March 2, Bersatu treasurer Datuk Mohd Salleh Bajuri was remanded by the graft busters to assist investigations into the party’s expenditure.
Mohd Salleh was instructed to go to the MACC headquarters on March 1 to give a statement on payments by Bersatu to suppliers and vendors. ANN
MKINI / ANN
.