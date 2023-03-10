SIGNAL OF DOOM FROM THE MALAYS FOR MUHYIDDIN – YOU STEAL, YOU PAY! – MALAYSIA CHARGES ITS FORMER PM MUHYIDDIN FOR CORRUPTION – AND DESPITE ALL-OUT EFFORTS & ANTICS BY MUHYIDDIN STALWARTS TO SPARK A STORM OF PROTESTS – BLASÉ MALAYS STAY INDIFFERENT, GIVING HIM THE COLD SHOULDER – PERHAPS A NEW CULTURE IS STARTING TO EMBED AFTER SUCCESSIVE LEADERS NEARLY BANKRUPT THE COUNTRY

Muhyiddin arrives at KL court complex to face graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the courts here accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

Arriving at 8.41am, Muhyiddin was flanked by supporters as he made his way to the courtroom.

The former prime minister is expected to face six charges involving four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Sessions Courts here.

Bernama had reported earlier that a vehicle was seen leaving the Bersatu president’s housing area in Bukit Damansara accompanied by a police escort at about 8.20am.

Former Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has also been seen at the complex to offer his support to Muhyiddin, alongside other Perikatan Nasional leaders. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is also among those spotted.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Bersatu supporters have also gathered outside the main entrance to the complex in a show of support.

Perikatan Nasional supporters continue to chant and give speeches at the entrance to the court complex in a show support for Muhyiddin. They said Muhyiddin’s charges are being made with malicious intent and cruelty towards the Opposition coalition. ANN

Crowd begins to build at KL court complex ahead of Muhyiddin's arrival

Perikatan supporters rally in support of Muhyiddin outside KL court complex

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of Perikatan Nasional supporters have gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur court complex here in a show of support for coalition chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former prime minister is expected to face six charges involving four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Sessions Courts here.

The supporters could be seen wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Kami bersama Abah (We are with Abah)”.

They continued to chant and give speeches at the entrance to the court complex as Muhyiddin made his way inside.

They said Muhyiddin’s expected charges were made with malicious intent and cruelty towards the Opposition coalition.

Earlier, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was seen with the group outside the gate while other Perikatan leaders, including Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin were seen inside. ANN

