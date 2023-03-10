MUHYIDDIN, AS THE TRAIL OF LIES START TO UNRAVEL, TO BE CHARGED AGAIN ON MONDAY – THIS TIME AT SHAH ALAM COURT – AND AFTER THAT, EX-PM MAY ALSO FACE ANOTHER LAWSUIT FROM GUAN ENG OVER ALBUKHARY TAX EXEMPTION – WHEN WILL MUHYIDDIN & HIS CLOSEST ALLY HADI REALISE THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES & LIABILITY FOR THEIR OFTEN OVERSIMPLISTIC & DESPERATE ‘LIES’

Muhyiddin to be charged again on Monday, says Faizal

PAS’ Takiyuddin Hassan expresses confidence the charges will boost PN’s support in the upcoming state elections.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be slapped with another corruption charge on Monday, says Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Faizal told supporters outside the Kuala Lumpur court complex today he was informed that Muhyiddin will be charged in Shah Alam.

Addressing a crowd of about 200, the former Perak menteri besar said he was confident Muhyiddin was not guilty after hearing the charges made against the Bersatu president.

Separately, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan expressed confidence the charges against Muhyiddin would only boost Perikatan Nasional’s support in the upcoming elections in six states.

He reiterated that the charges against the PN chairman were politically motivated.

Takiyuddin was among the lawyers who represented Muhyiddin in court earlier today.

Muhyiddin had claimed trial to four counts of abuse of power in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme to obtain RM232.5 million for Bersatu.

The Pagoh MP also pleaded not guilty to two charges of money laundering amounting to RM195 million.

Meanwhile, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin claimed that the prosecution against Muhyiddin was an attempt to tarnish the former prime minister’s image.

“We are confident we will win in the trial,” said Hamzah, who is also the opposition leader. FMT

‘Lies’: Guan Eng denies cancelling tax exemption given to Albukhary

Lim Guan Eng has denied that he cancelled the tax exemption given to the Albukhary Foundation during his time as the finance minister, as claimed by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The DAP national chairperson said he might consider taking legal action against Muhyiddin if the latter fails to provide evidence to back his claims. “I want to state that I have never issued any specific instructions to cancel the tax exemption given by the BN government to the Albukhary Foundation which is headed by Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary. “Can Muhyiddin show any letters where I issued the instructions as finance minister to cancel the tax exemption for the Albukhary Foundation? “If he fails to do so, I will get legal advice on Muhyiddin’s malicious lies against me, seeing as it also involves a corruption charge which will be tried in court in the future,” Lim said in a statement last night. Muhyiddin was summoned to the MACC yesterday to have his statement recorded, and among the issues raised by the anti-graft agency was the appeal against the cancellation of the tax exemption granted to the Albukhary Foundation. Muhyiddin told reporters after the questioning that he would be charged with abuse of power for re-granting the tax exemption given to the foundation by the former BN government. Came to power At the time, he said the tax exemption was cancelled by then-finance minister Lim after Pakatan Harapan came to power in 2018. Muhyiddin said when he became prime minister after the Harapan government fell, Syed Mokhtar appealed to him to lift the cancellation. Aside from this, the Bersatu president was also questioned by the MACC about the Jana Wibawa programme. The Jana Wibawa programme is a stimulus project by the then-Muhyiddin administration as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts. Several other Bersatu leaders have also been charged in relation to the Jana Wibawa project since mid-February, including Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

