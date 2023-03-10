GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has vowed to fight against the charges brought against him, which he describes as the beginning of a battle against evil.

Speaking during the ‘Solat Hajat for the Country’s Security and Solidarity Against Cruelty’, Muhyiddin reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to upholding truth and justice, a cause it has championed since its inception.

“We are not afraid and will continue in our fight for truth and justice against any form of cruelty,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said.

Present at the event were Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and other leaders from Pas and Bersatu.

The former prime minister was arrested earlier yesterday when he was summoned to record statements over the Jana Wibawa scandal and other related issues at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters.

“This is an act of oppression against the coalition, not just Bersatu, but other parties involved.

“There is evidence to prove my innocence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin, who is also one of the lawyers representing Muhyiddin, has criticised the prosecution, saying that a complete investigation should be conducted before bringing the accused to court.

“In my capacity as one of the lawyers who will be representing Muhyiddin in court tomorrow (March 10), I want to make it clear that he has nothing to hide.

“Without any bias, we have not concealed any information from the public. I am not challenging the authority but presenting the facts.

“The investigation is still ongoing, yet the prosecution has already been initiated,” he said. NST