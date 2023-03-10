‘OUT FOR SYMPATHY’ MUHYIDDIN, TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON PAS TO DRUM UP SUPPORT, FAILS TO DRAW THE CROWDS – MAYBE MALAYS ARE STILL SORE AFTER GETTING DUPED BY ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB HYPE – ONLY MORE THAN 100 TURN UP AT ‘SPECIAL PRAYERS’ FOR HIM – WHILE OVER 1,000 CAME TO PAS CENTRE TO HEAR HIM HARANGUE THE GOVT – BUT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR SHOULD NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE ‘BUY-A-ROWDY-CROWD’ CAPABILITY OF STILL EXTREMELY WEALTHY PN-PAS!

Muhyiddin vows to fight against charges, calling it the ‘start of a battle against evil’

GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has vowed to fight against the charges brought against him, which he describes as the beginning of a battle against evil.

Speaking during the ‘Solat Hajat for the Country’s Security and Solidarity Against Cruelty’, Muhyiddin reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to upholding truth and justice, a cause it has championed since its inception.

“We are not afraid and will continue in our fight for truth and justice against any form of cruelty,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said.

Present at the event were Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and other leaders from Pas and Bersatu.

“There is evidence to prove my innocence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin, who is also one of the lawyers representing Muhyiddin, has criticised the prosecution, saying that a complete investigation should be conducted before bringing the accused to court.

“In my capacity as one of the lawyers who will be representing Muhyiddin in court tomorrow (March 10), I want to make it clear that he has nothing to hide.

“Without any bias, we have not concealed any information from the public. I am not challenging the authority but presenting the facts.

“The investigation is still ongoing, yet the prosecution has already been initiated,” he said.  NST

Muhyiddin arrives at Pas Tarbiyah Centre

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Pas Tarbiyah Centre in Gombak after the solat hajat event in Kuala Lumpur. – NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at Pas Tarbiyah Centre in Gombak, near here after leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters.

He arrived shortly after the congregation of more than 100 people finished performing the ‘solat hajat’. He is expected to give a speech.

Also present are Perikatan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and former Arau Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman was arrested for the Jana Wibawa scandal and other related scandals but was released on conditional bail after spending almost nine hours at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

MACC in a statement confirmed that Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh member of parliament would be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow.  NST

