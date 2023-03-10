TIME BOMB OF DANGEROUS LIES FROM MUHYIDDIN & HADI – BUT MUHYIDDIN, PERHAPS IN RUSH TO FUDGE HIS ARREST, ENDS UP REVEALING MORE CHARGES MAY BE ON THE WAY! – ‘THE INVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOING, YET THE PROSECUTION HAS ALREADY BEEN INITIATED,’ CLAIMS EX-PM – BUT PERHAPS AG IS PROSECUTING HIM FIRST ON THE 7 CHARGES WHERE THERE IS INSURMOUNTABLE EVIDENCE – WITH MORE TO BE LEVELLED AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION! – IF PAKATAN-UMNO GOVT FAILS TO EXPLAIN THE FRESH SLEW OF ‘WILD’ ACCUSATIONS FROM BERSATU-PAS IN WAKE OF ARREST, THEY WILL FACE MALAY OUTRAGE – UNLESS MALAYS THEMSELVES, STILL SORE AT BEING DUPED BY NAJIB’S ‘BOSSKU’ HYPE, REMEMBER HOW MUHYIDDIN WAS ALSO CAUGHT LYING TO THEM AFFTER GE15 HE HAD ENOUGH MPs TO FORM THE GOVT WHEN HE WAS NOWHERE NEAR IT

Business, Politics | March 10, 2023

Muhyiddin vows to fight against charges, calling it the ‘start of a battle against evil’

GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has vowed to fight against the charges brought against him, which he describes as the beginning of a battle against evil.

Speaking during the ‘Solat Hajat for the Country’s Security and Solidarity Against Cruelty’, Muhyiddin reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to upholding truth and justice, a cause it has championed since its inception.

“We are not afraid and will continue in our fight for truth and justice against any form of cruelty,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said.

Present at the event were Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and other leaders from Pas and Bersatu.

“There is evidence to prove my innocence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin, who is also one of the lawyers representing Muhyiddin, has criticised the prosecution, saying that a complete investigation should be conducted before bringing the accused to court.

“In my capacity as one of the lawyers who will be representing Muhyiddin in court tomorrow (March 10), I want to make it clear that he has nothing to hide.

“Without any bias, we have not concealed any information from the public. I am not challenging the authority but presenting the facts.

“The investigation is still ongoing, yet the prosecution has already been initiated,” he said. 

NST

