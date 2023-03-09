UNEASE TRICKLES DOWN OVER MALAYSIA AMID CONCERNS MUHYIDDIN MIGHT UNLEASH THE POWER OF PAS FANATICISM TO SAVE HIMSELF TOMORROW – WHILE TONIGHT, PAS TO HOLD ‘SPECIAL PRAYER’ AT TAMAN MELEWAR, KL & ‘GATHERING’ AT RUSILA, T’GANU THE BASTION OF PAS’ ROYAL DECREE-DEFYING CHIEF HADI

PUTRAJAYA: A Pas leader has claimed that the selective prosecution against Perikatan Nasional leaders, including Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is an attempt to take people’s attention away from the issues with Umno.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was referring to the exemption given by the Registry of Societies (RoS) to Umno for its no-contest resolution.

“The selective prosecution is to take attention away from the big issue involving a unity government party, which is Umno, in relation to RoS.

“We are confident that this is selective prosecution.

“We pray for Muhyiddin’s safety and that he would be protected with Allah’s blessings,” he said outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said PN and Pas supporters will perform a special prayer in solidarity for Muhyiddin at Taman Melewar tonight.

He said Pas will also conduct a gathering at its headquarters in Rusila, Terengganu, tonight. NST

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.