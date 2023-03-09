UNEASE TRICKLES DOWN OVER MALAYSIA AMID CONCERNS MUHYIDDIN MIGHT UNLEASH THE POWER OF PAS FANATICISM TO SAVE HIMSELF TOMORROW – WHILE TONIGHT, PAS TO HOLD ‘SPECIAL PRAYER’ AT TAMAN MELEWAR, KL & ‘GATHERING’ AT RUSILA, T’GANU THE BASTION OF PAS’ ROYAL DECREE-DEFYING CHIEF HADI

PUTRAJAYA: A Pas leader has claimed that the selective prosecution against Perikatan Nasional leaders, including Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is an attempt to take people’s attention away from the issues with Umno.
Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was referring to the exemption given by the Registry of Societies (RoS) to Umno for its no-contest resolution.
“The selective prosecution is to take attention away from the big issue involving a unity government party, which is Umno, in relation to RoS.
“We are confident that this is selective prosecution.
“We pray for Muhyiddin’s safety and that he would be protected with Allah’s blessings,” he said outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here today.
Tuan Ibrahim said PN and Pas supporters will perform a special prayer in solidarity for Muhyiddin at Taman Melewar tonight.
He said Pas will also conduct a gathering at its headquarters in Rusila, Terengganu, tonight. NST
No need for Muhyiddin to resign, says Bersatu leader
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be charged in court tomorrow, does not need to resign from his post, says the party’s information chief Razali Idris.
“It would be illogical for him to resign. This is political persecution. Even if he wants to resign, we (Bersatu leaders) won’t agree,” Razali told FMT.
Sources in the know have told FMT that Muhyiddin will be charged with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.
Razali’s predecessor, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, resigned from his post after he was charged with accepting a RM6.9 million bribe and soliciting an unspecified amount over a RM232 million road project linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
At the time Muhyiddin said he accepted Wan Saiful’s resignation, not because the Tasek Gelugor MP was guilty, but to set a standard as the Bersatu man had court charges brought against him.
It is believed that the charges against Muhyiddin are also linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
Razali said Muhyiddin should not be made a scapegoat over MACC’s probe into the party’s accounts.
“If we think about (Muhyiddin) resigning, the whole party would need to resign.”
Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman said there was no issue with Muhyiddin continuing as president, as long as he had not been convicted.
In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said PN is ready to crowdfund for Muhyiddin’s bail at mass prayers tonight.
Thousands of PN members are expected to attend the event in Gombak, he added.
In a statement last night, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan urged all PAS and PN members to attend the prayer session titled ‘Solat hajat for security of the country and solidarity against cruelty’. FMT
