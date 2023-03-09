Wan Saiful suggested that the authorities had eyed him and his party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin — with the next target their ally Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who had recently come under fire for allegedly undermining democracy.
“Having gone after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and me from Bersatu, their new target is Tan Sri Haji Abdul Hadi Awang from PAS. The sole purpose is to cripple Perikatan Nasional so that they can destroy check and balance in this country,” he claimed in a statement posted on Facebook today, referring to the PN partnership which Bersatu and PAS are under.
I know this may sound cold and heartless, but we need Muhyiddin and Hadi to be sacrificed to raise the anger of the Malays. What the govt is doing will push more Malays towards PN. That is what matters. So Muhyiddin and Hadi need to be victimised so that PN can become stronger. pic.twitter.com/FaaytSP16c
— Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin (@RajaPetra) March 9, 2023
Wan Saiful made several allegations against Anwar, claiming that there is allegedly a “crackdown” on the opposition in order to enable governing without checks and balances while also asserting that nepotism is allegedly rife in the current administration.
“Anwar is no reformist. He is merely an old vengeful opportunist,” Wan Saiful claimed when seeking to challenge Anwar’s credentials as a reformist.
Earlier today, it was reported that the police will investigate police reports regarding Hadi’s claims that PN is planning to topple the federal government.
On February 21, Wan Saiful was charged and pleaded not guilty to a charge of soliciting a bribe and to a charge of receiving RM6.9 million for helping a company secure a project.
On the same day, Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad pleaded not guilty to two corruption charges, namely for allegedly soliciting bribes and for allegedly receiving RM500,000 from a company.
Earlier today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed it had arrested former prime minister Muhyiddin and said he would be charged in court tomorrow over alleged offences of abuse of power and alleged money laundering. MM
No need for Muhyiddin to resign, says Bersatu leader
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be charged in court tomorrow, does not need to resign from his post, says the party’s information chief Razali Idris.
“It would be illogical for him to resign. This is political persecution. Even if he wants to resign, we (Bersatu leaders) won’t agree,” Razali told FMT.
Sources in the know have told FMT that Muhyiddin will be charged with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.
Razali’s predecessor, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, resigned from his post after he was charged with accepting a RM6.9 million bribe and soliciting an unspecified amount over a RM232 million road project linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
At the time Muhyiddin said he accepted Wan Saiful’s resignation, not because the Tasek Gelugor MP was guilty, but to set a standard as the Bersatu man had court charges brought against him.
It is believed that the charges against Muhyiddin are also linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
Razali said Muhyiddin should not be made a scapegoat over MACC’s probe into the party’s accounts.
“If we think about (Muhyiddin) resigning, the whole party would need to resign.”
Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman said there was no issue with Muhyiddin continuing as president, as long as he had not been convicted.
In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said PN is ready to crowdfund for Muhyiddin’s bail at mass prayers tonight.
Thousands of PN members are expected to attend the event in Gombak, he added.
In a statement last night, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan urged all PAS and PN members to attend the prayer session titled ‘Solat hajat for security of the country and solidarity against cruelty’. FMT