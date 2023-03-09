Wan Saiful suggested that the authorities had eyed him and his party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin — with the next target their ally Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who had recently come under fire for allegedly undermining democracy.

“Having gone after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and me from Bersatu, their new target is Tan Sri Haji Abdul Hadi Awang from PAS. The sole purpose is to cripple Perikatan Nasional so that they can destroy check and balance in this country,” he claimed in a statement posted on Facebook today, referring to the PN partnership which Bersatu and PAS are under.

“Tan Sri Abdul Hadi is investigated because of his comments on the change of government. There is nothing wrong with the statement. In our Westminster democracy, the government can be changed at any time,” said the former Bersatu information chief who had resigned following his criminal charge. I know this may sound cold and heartless, but we need Muhyiddin and Hadi to be sacrificed to raise the anger of the Malays. What the govt is doing will push more Malays towards PN. That is what matters. So Muhyiddin and Hadi need to be victimised so that PN can become stronger. pic.twitter.com/FaaytSP16c — Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin (@RajaPetra) March 9, 2023

In his Facebook post, he had attached a photo bearing a news headline that the police are expected to investigate Hadi, who is the president of Islamist party PAS.

Wan Saiful made several allegations against Anwar, claiming that there is allegedly a “crackdown” on the opposition in order to enable governing without checks and balances while also asserting that nepotism is allegedly rife in the current administration.

“Anwar is no reformist. He is merely an old vengeful opportunist,” Wan Saiful claimed when seeking to challenge Anwar’s credentials as a reformist.

Earlier today, it was reported that the police will investigate police reports regarding Hadi’s claims that PN is planning to topple the federal government.

On February 21, Wan Saiful was charged and pleaded not guilty to a charge of soliciting a bribe and to a charge of receiving RM6.9 million for helping a company secure a project.

On the same day, Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad pleaded not guilty to two corruption charges, namely for allegedly soliciting bribes and for allegedly receiving RM500,000 from a company.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed it had arrested former prime minister Muhyiddin and said he would be charged in court tomorrow over alleged offences of abuse of power and alleged money laundering. MM

