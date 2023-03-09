WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR, MALAYSIA HAULS UP ANOTHER EX-PM FOR ALLEGED MASSIVE CORRUPTION – MUCH IN THE SAME WAY THAT SOUTH KOREA USED TO JAIL THEIR GUILTY PRESIDENTS – AND IF THE EVIDENCE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN PROVES IT, THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD & MUST BE – OTHERWISE, JUST FOR THE CHANCE TO STUFF AS MANY BILLIONS INTO THEIR POCKETS AS POSSIBLE WITHIN A 5-YEAR-TERM, IT ONLY INVITES AVARICIOUS & CROOKED POLITICIANS TO RUSH TO GRAB OR CLING TO POWER AT ANY COSTS SO THEY CAN STEAL WITH IMPUNITY – WHILE THE NATION BLEEDS!
Muhyiddin barred from travelling overseas
KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been barred from travelling overseas, court documents filed by his party, Bersatu show.
The party is challenging the travel ban in a judicial review application filed in the High Court.
“The travel ban was imposed because Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is worried that Muhyiddin will speak about the political changes and developments in Malaysia at an international forum,” it said in the application.
Muhyiddin was scheduled to speak at a forum overseas.
Bersatu claimed the travel ban was wrongly imposed on Muhyiddin and that he was not notified.
The party said the travel ban was aimed at tarnishing Muhyiddin’s reputation and made it seem as if the Pagoh MP had committed a crime and was seeking to escape.
The travel ban also violates Muhyiddin’s rights under the Federal Constitution, Bersatu said.
It was earlier reported that Bersatu had filed legal action against the decision by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to freeze its bank accounts.
The party filed an application in the High Court yesterday, claiming that the decision to freeze its bank accounts was done in bad faith.
Last month, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that several bank accounts held by Bersatu were frozen as part of the agency’s investigation into the party.
The probe is linked to the alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 stimulus packages worth RM92.5 billion by the former PN-led government.
High Court judge Justice Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid will hear Bersatu’s bid to start the legal challenge against the frozen accounts, as well as Muhyiddin’s travel ban, on April 6. FMT
Muhyiddin arrives at MACC HQ
The Bersatu president yesterday said he had been asked to go to MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am today.
PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here ahead of his 11am meeting with the anti-graft agency.
Among the Bersatu leaders present outside the MACC headquarters were deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, Supreme Council member Azmin Ali, youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, and information chief Razali Idris.
Also present were PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Gerakan president Dominic Lau.
Razali had earlier told reporters that he expected “all Perikatan Nasional MPs” to arrive at the MACC headquarters in a show of support for Muhyiddin.
Bersatu’s bank accounts were frozen by MACC last month under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla).
Last month, Bersatu’s Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged with accepting a RM6.9 million bribe and soliciting an unspecified amount over a RM232 million road project linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.
Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad was also slapped with five charges of soliciting and accepting bribes over projects involving Jana Wibawa. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.