Muhyiddin barred from travelling overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been barred from travelling overseas, court documents filed by his party, Bersatu show.

The party is challenging the travel ban in a judicial review application filed in the High Court.

“The travel ban was imposed because Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is worried that Muhyiddin will speak about the political changes and developments in Malaysia at an international forum,” it said in the application.

Muhyiddin was scheduled to speak at a forum overseas.

Bersatu claimed the travel ban was wrongly imposed on Muhyiddin and that he was not notified.

The party said the travel ban was aimed at tarnishing Muhyiddin’s reputation and made it seem as if the Pagoh MP had committed a crime and was seeking to escape.

The travel ban also violates Muhyiddin’s rights under the Federal Constitution, Bersatu said.

It was earlier reported that Bersatu had filed legal action against the decision by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to freeze its bank accounts.

The party filed an application in the High Court yesterday, claiming that the decision to freeze its bank accounts was done in bad faith.

Last month, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that several bank accounts held by Bersatu were frozen as part of the agency’s investigation into the party.

The probe is linked to the alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 stimulus packages worth RM92.5 billion by the former PN-led government.

High Court judge Justice Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid will hear Bersatu’s bid to start the legal challenge against the frozen accounts, as well as Muhyiddin’s travel ban, on April 6. FMT

Muhyiddin arrives at MACC HQ

The Bersatu president yesterday said he had been asked to go to MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am today.