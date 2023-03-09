AS USUAL, MUHYIDDIN INSISTS HE’S ‘INNOCENT’ – TO FIGHT THE ‘7 CHARGES’ IN COURT – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR THROWS OUT ACCUSATIONS OF ‘SELECTIVE PERSECUTION’ – ‘I DIDN’T BECOME PM TO OPPRESS PEOPLE’

I’m innocent, I’ll have my day in court, says Muhyiddin

“The seven charges against me are to insult me and drag me to court. I am innocent and I will answer these charges in court,” he said. FMT

Speaking to reporters after having his statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muhyiddin said the charges against him were political in nature.

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he did not commit any wrongdoing and that he would prove his innocence in court.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has again rejected claims of selective prosecution following the arrest of Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I did not become prime minister to oppress people. I know what selective prosecution is,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection to the agency’s probe into the Jana Wibawa programme. He was allowed to leave after more than nine hours at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

Muhyiddin will be charged in court tomorrow.

He faces several charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Anwar said he had no objections to the Jana Wibawa programme for Bumiputera contractors, but only ordered for contracts to be re-tendered.

“There is a Chinese company that became a Bumiputera company because they are friends in Johor,” said Anwar when winding the debate for the 2023 budget.

“Even that they want to defend. This is a project for Bumiputeras but it was given to a Chinese company.”

Anwar also said he had no issues if the MACC wanted to probe those involved in the Jana Wibawa programme even after Muhyiddin had stepped down.

Previously, some PN leaders pointed out that Barisan Nasional leaders were also involved in the programme after former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took over the reins from Muhyiddin.

“I don’t care. That’s up to MACC (to probe). If MACC has enough evidence on Jana Wibawa 2.0 under Bera (Ismail), it can investigate.”

Anwar said those questioning the authorities’ actions should ask the MACC and the attorney-general.

“They should direct their questions to them (MACC and AG). It is as if acts of corruption must be defended on the basis of alliances.

“Look at the charges. Look at the facts. Is it true or not that there is corruption? Is it true or not that it is slander?

“If the charges are false, I will fight them,” he said, adding he would not sit idly by when another person was being slandered. FMT

